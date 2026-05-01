AIPAC at the frontier: A stronger alliance in the post-aid era

The era of grant aid to Israel is closing—not because the alliance is faltering, but because Israel has succeeded.

The shift is bilateral, not an American imposition. In December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a 350 billion shekel ($120 billion) domestic defense investment over the next decade.

In January, at Mar-a-Lago, he confirmed his intention to taper U.S. military aid to zero. On April 26, the Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported that Washington and Jerusalem will open formal negotiations next month on a successor framework that drives Foreign Military Financing to zero by 2038.

The architecture that has defined the U.S.-Israel relationship for four decades is being replaced. The question is what that will look like.

In Washington, this transition is widely framed as a problem for the American pro-Israel community. Annual aid appropriation has been the primary legislative deliverable for 40 years; without it, one might ask, what is the lobby for?

That framing is wrong. This transition is the largest strategic opportunity in the alliance’s modern history, and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is uniquely positioned to lead it.

Consider what Israel actually is in 2026.

Defense exports of $14.79 billion in 2024—the fourth consecutive record year. A combined order backlog at Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems exceeded $80 billion by the first quarter of 2026. Iron Dome interceptors are now being manufactured in Camden, Ark., by an Israeli-American joint venture. Arrow 3 has been deployed to Germany as the apex layer of European Sky Shield. Trophy active protection systems have been installed on American Abrams tanks and Iron Fist on American Bradley fighting vehicles.

Israel’s economy—with a GDP near $712 billion and per capita output of nearly 70,000, according to the International Monetary Fund—is among the highest in the world.

This is not a country that needs to be subsidized into existence. It is a tier-one defense power on whose technology American servicemembers now depend. The grant model was right for 1979. It is wrong for 2026.

What the post-aid alliance needs is architecture.

Five questions will define it: How big is the joint research envelope that replaces declining American subsidies? How does the United States fulfill its statutory obligation to maintain Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge when the financing instrument changes? How are Israeli technology transfers to China constrained? How are American export controls, particularly ITAR licensing, brought up to the speed at which Israeli and American innovation cycles actually run? And how is the political economy of the relationship rebuilt around American jobs producing Israeli systems for American customers, rather than American grants flowing to American contractors who happen to sell to Israel?

Each of these questions is technically demanding, politically complex and consequential. Each requires substantive American advocacy of a kind that the pro-Israel community has not focused on for a generation. And each plays directly to AIPAC’s institutional strengths.

Begin with congressional relationships. The successor framework will be shaped substantially through authorization legislation—the National Defense Authorization Act, foreign-relations authorizations, trade and CFIUS legislation, and the rulemaking that follows each. AIPAC’s congressional footprint, built across decades and both parties, is the single most valuable advocacy asset in the pro-Israel ecosystem for exactly this kind of work. No other organization has the same depth of access to the same number of relevant rooms.

Add the bipartisan operating model. The architecture questions split unusually well across the aisle. Conservatives aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump want a transactional alliance built on shared strategic competition with China and Iran, and the post-aid framework delivers that. Traditional Republicans want a Reagan-era internationalist alliance with allies who carry their share of the burden; the post-aid framework delivers that, too. Pro-Israel Democrats want an alliance grounded in democratic values and technology partnership rather than financial dependency; the post-aid framework, perhaps surprisingly, fits that frame as well as any other.

AIPAC operates fluently across all three constituencies. Most of the alternatives operate across one at most.

Add American industrial constituencies. Each successful U.S. procurement of an Israeli system builds a domestic constituency for the alliance—an industrial constituency rooted in specific congressional districts with the political durability of a Boeing or Lockheed program. This is the political economy of the post-aid era, and it is more resilient than the foreign-aid model that preceded it. AIPAC’s natural role is to be the political organizing principle of that constituency.

Add the strategic logic of the China question. The post-aid framework will, almost certainly, codify treaty-level restrictions on Israeli dual-use technology transfers to Beijing: semiconductors, AI, advanced sensors, autonomous systems, hypersonic technology and defense-relevant biotech. This serves direct American interests. It also positions the U.S.-Israel alliance at the center of the broader American strategic competition with China, rather than at its periphery.

AIPAC has long understood that the most durable case for the alliance is the case rooted in shared American interests, and the post-aid framework makes that case more concretely than the aid model ever did.

Finally, add the generational reset. Making the pro-Israel case for Americans aged 18 to 34 in the vocabulary of their parents has failed. The post-aid frame—democratic partnership, technology integration, opposition to a coalition of authoritarian states—could resonate better with this generation if made well. AIPAC has the budget, the infrastructure and the institutional reach to make it.

None of this happens automatically. The successor Memorandum of Understanding could be poorly designed. The China veto could be left informal. The ITAR system could remain calibrated to a different era. The American industrial constituency for the alliance could be built piecemeal rather than systematically. The generational case could be lost by default. Each of these failures is plausible. Each happens if the architecture work is done haphazardly rather than by design.

The successor MOU negotiations open in May. The framework will likely be signed by FY2027. In other words, the window for shaping the architecture is approximately 18 months. This moment requires American pro-Israel leadership to operate strategically—technical, sustained and unafraid of an unfamiliar room.

Critics on the left and the right have argued for years that the pro-Israel lobby is yesterday’s instrument. That argument has always been wrong, but it has been most obviously wrong when applied to a moment like this. The lobby that managed the patron-client era must become the lobby that architects the peer-alliance era; exactly what AIPAC is best-equipped to become.

The best chapter of the U.S.-Israel alliance is yet to come. The institutions that lead us there will define how good a chapter it turns out to be.