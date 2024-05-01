Combat units lead surge in IDF recruitment

(May 1, 2024 / JNS)

Amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip and with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Israel’s north, the Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday reported record recruitment for combat roles.

According to military data for March and April, recruitment significantly increased for combat units, including the IDF brigades that have led the ground operation in the Gaza Strip in recent months.

Most fighting units recruited more than expected—in some cases over 20% more than anticipated.

Leading the charge was the Combat Engineering Corps, which reached 120% in recruitment figures. In second place came the Nahal and Givati brigades; both reached 117% recruitment figures.

In fourth place was the Golani Brigade with 113% recruitment, followed by the IDF Home Front Command’s Rescue and Training Brigade with 112% recruitment.

Tied for sixth and seventh were the Kfir Brigade, which includes the Haredi Netzach Yehuda Battalion, and the Artillery Corps. These units both achieved 111% recruitment over the past two months.

In eighth place came the Armored Corps, which shoulders the bulk of the military’s ground maneuvers. The IDF noted that this is a 130% increase compared to March 2023.

The Border Defense Corps. which is under the authority of the Israel Police, saw 107% recruitment, while the Israeli Air Force’s Air Defense Array reported 105% recruitment.

The list is closed by the IDF’s Combat Intelligence Collection Corps and the paratroopers, both reaching 100% recruitment in recent months.

There was notably a huge jump in female recruitment to the Israeli military as well.

Leading female recruitment to the IDF is the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps with a 210% recruitment figure, followed by the Artillery Corps with a 195% recruitment rate.

In third place came the Rescue and Training Brigade with 170% recruitment, followed by the Border Defense Corps with 158%.

In fifth place was the Air Defense Array with 114% recruitment. The IDF noted that for female combat enlistment, there was a 157% recruitment rate in total for meeting female recruitment targets for combat roles.