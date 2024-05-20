DMFI PAC endorses 13 pro-Israel candidates in Democratic Party

(May 20, 2024 / JNS)

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.). Credit: U.S. Senate Official Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

DMFI PAC released a statement on Monday announcing its support for candidates in this year’s political races across the United States.

It named support for four senators: Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Congressional contenders receiving the group’s backing include four in California: Joe Kerr, Rudy Salas, Gil Cisneros and Laura Friedman. Three Maryland politicians also earned endorsement: April McClain Delaney, state senator Sarah Elfreth and Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski. Other candidates named by DMFI were Janelle Stelson in Pennsylvania and Julie Johnson in Texas.

“We’re heartened by the moral clarity of this group of Democratic leaders who are committed to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship,” said DMFI PAC chairman Mark Mellman, calling the candidates “critical to Democrats’ efforts to hold the Senate and retake the House majority.”

Rosen said, “I’m proud to have the endorsement of DMFI PAC in my re-election campaign because I will always be a bipartisan and effective pro-Israel voice in the Senate. I am committed to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and ensuring that we remain steadfast in our support for our closest and most important ally in the Middle East, particularly as it faces increasing threats from Iran and its terrorist proxies.”

Stelson called herself honored to receive DMFI PAC’s endorsement and vowed that “in stark contrast to my opponent, I will stand up for Israel and against antisemitism. My opponent has not been a reliable ally of Israel, and has made offensive and reckless comments exacerbating the pain in the Jewish community. I look forward to working with DMFI in Congress to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship.”