WATCH: Huckabee marks Yom Hazikaron

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday night paid tribute to those who “paid the ultimate sacrifice,” speaking on the occasion of the Jewish state’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts.

America joins the people of @Israel in observing Yom HaZikaron — Israel’s Memorial Day — and in honoring the fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism who have given their lives in defense of the Jewish State. May their memories forever be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/sZFkA5oeQj — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) April 20, 2026

“America joins the people of Israel in marking the beginning of Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s memorial day,” stated Huckabee in a video posted to X. He added: “America stands shoulder to shoulder with our indispensable partner Israel in honoring all those who risked their lives and have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending Israel, including soldiers and victims of terrorism.”

The envoy noted that “in this small yet mighty country under constant threat of annihilation, so many have gone through the devastating pain of losing loved ones and cherished friends.”

“We embrace the bereaved families and the friends who are mourning and remembering all those who were taken way too soon,” he said.

“It’s because of the courage and dedication of many of the fallen that Israel continues to go from Memorial Day to celebrating 78 years of Israel’s Independence Day this year,” Huckabee concluded, referencing Yom Ha’atzmaut, which follows Yom Hazikaron and kicks of on Tuesday at sundown.

“May their memories forever be a blessing,” the ambassador concluded.

Yom Hazikaron began at 8 p.m. on Monday with a nationwide one-minute siren, followed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday by a two-minute siren ahead of memorial ceremonies at Israel’s 52 military cemeteries.

A total of 174 Israel Defense Forces soldiers have been killed during their military service since last Yom Hazikaron, according to figures released by the Defense Ministry.

Another 54 disabled veterans died over the past year due to complications from wounds sustained during their service and were also recognized as fallen service members.

The updated data brings the total number of those who have died in defense of the country since 1860—when Jewish residents began establishing neighborhoods outside Jerusalem’s Old City walls—to 25,650, according to the ministry’s statement.