Feds indict anti-Israel protester for burning New York City police cars

Federal prosecutors indicted an anti-Israel protester with felony arson charges on Monday for his alleged role in torching 10 police cars in June.

Federal and local officials said that Jakhi McCray, 21, was “dangerous” and “could have killed a police officer” in the attack.

“The arson attack against New York City Police Department vehicles in Bushwick, Brooklyn, was as cowardly as it was criminal,” stated Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the New York City Police Department. “The defendant in this case may have wanted to send a message, but all he did was mobilize the full force of the NYPD, the ATF and the FDNY to identify, locate and arrest him.”

McCray has reportedly been involved in anti-Israel protests since Oct. 7, 2023, with NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stating that he is also wanted for criminal mischief over the vandalism of a statue at Columbia University.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, McCray was recorded on surveillance video on June 12 entering an NYPD parking lot in Bushwick, and lit 10 cars and one trailer on fire over the course of half an hour.

Police officers later found a cigar lighter and a pair of sunglasses that allegedly had McCray’s fingerprints on them. Officers also found more than 30 fire starters under three undamaged vehicles.

The department noted that the arson took place two days before a June 14 protest, likely referring to the “Global March to Gaza NYC” demonstrations that weekend.

In a statement, McCray said he has been arrested 12 times before and blamed his indictment on state “repression” of the anti-Israel movement.

“I’ve seen friends and comrades lose relationships, homes and jobs because of their refusal to be responsible for the genocide in Palestine and the kidnapping of migrants,” McCray said. “The federal government has labeled me ‘armed and dangerous’ and blasted a $30,000 bounty for my capture, which Zionist and white supremacist news outlets have happily supported in their racist doxxing and smear campaign against me.”

If convicted, McCray faces a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison.