Five said killed in Israeli strike on Tulkarem ‘operations room’

The targeted site was an explosives warehouse, according to official Palestinian Authority media.

Smoke rises from airstrike in Tulkarem, Aug. 26, 2024. Credit: Screenshot.
(August 27, 2024 / JNS)

Five people were killed on Monday in an Israeli airstrike in the Nur Shams camp east of Tulkarem in Samaria, according to official Palestinian media.

The target of the strike was an “operations room,” according to the Israeli military. According to Palestinian sources, the targeted facility was an explosives warehouse behind the house of Abu Shahja’a, commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Tulkarem Battalion, Ynet reported.

In April, Palestinian media falsely reported that Abu Shuja’a had been killed by Israeli forces along with four other terrorists.

The casualties in Monday’s strike were identified by the Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency as Mohannad Qarawi, 19, Jibril Ghassan Jibril, 20, Adnan Jaber, 15, Mohammed Ali Yusif, 49 and Mohammed Ahmad ‘Elayyan, 16.

Jibril, from Qalqilya, is linked to Hamas and was released from Israeli prison as part of the hostage deal between Israel and the terrorist organization in November. He carried out several shootings shortly after his release.

An IDF airstrike in Nur Shams in June targeted the house of Abu Shahja’a’s uncle, according to Palestinian reports.

