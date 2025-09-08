Four IDF troops killed in northern Gaza

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday released for publication the names of three out of four soldiers it said fell in the Gaza Strip.

Stf. Sgt. Uri Lamed from Tel Mond and Sgt. Gadi Cotal from Afikim, both 20, were killed, along with Sgt. Amit Arye Regev, 19, from Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. The fourth fatality’s name was not immediately cleared for publication.

The soldiers were all from the Armored Corps’ 401st Brigade.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz conveyed his “deepest condolences” to the families of the fallen soldiers, he said in a statement. “I wish to embrace the bereaved families at this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery to the Nahal fighter who was injured.”

An infantry soldier from the Nahal Brigade was seriously wounded in the incident. According to Ynet, terrorists threw an explosive charge at the tank, killing the four soldiers inside at the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.

At least one terrorist was also killed in the incident, according to Ynet.