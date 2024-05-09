Foxx orders anti-Israel Code Pink activist off members-only Capitol elevator

(May 9, 2024 / JNS)

Two viral videos circulating on social media show pro-Israel members of Congress turning the tables on antisemitic, far-left Code Pink activists.

Medea Benjamin, a Code Pink founder, approaches Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) in the Capitol in one video. “Don’t even think about it,” says Foxx, who chairs the House Education and the Workforce Committee. “I’ve got things to do.”

As Benjamin demands to know why Foxx has probed antisemitism on campuses but not Islamophobia, another Code Pink activist tries to enter the elevator with the 80-year-old congresswoman.

“You’re not welcome on this elevator,” Foxx says. “It’s members only.”

“Off the elevator,” she adds, when the activist doesn’t leave. “I have work to do.” She then summoned a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

In another video, Benjamin targets Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) for his support of Israel. “Now that Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire, do you think Israel should agree to a ceasefire?” she asks.

“I think that Israel should go in there and kick the [expletive] out of them. Just absolutely destroy them, their infrastructure, level anything that they touch,” says the congressman and veteran, who lost both of his legs serving in Afghanistan. “Clear enough?”

Benjamin claimed that “the world” is calling for a ceasefire.

“You know what? If there’s an American held or somebody else being held, there should be every expectation that Americans come and kill them as well,” Mast said. “If there is an American being held, we should go kill the person holding them.”

A colleague of Benjamin’s accused Mast of being hateful and said U.S. tax dollars shouldn’t fund killing Palestinians.

“Those people should not associate themselves with terrorists,” Mast said. “They shouldn’t vote terrorists into office like Hamas.”

To Benjamin’s claim that most of the civilian casualties in Gaza are children, Mast said “just because you say it doesn’t make it true.”

“Let me say this very clearly. I literally don’t believe a word that you say,” he said.