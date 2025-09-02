Gaza City operation entering ‘decisive stage,’ Netanyahu tells IDF troops

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed IDF reservists and conscripts on Tuesday amid a massive mobilization as the military prepares to conquer one of the last Hamas strongholds of Gaza City, calling it a “decisive stage” in the nearly two-year-long war.

“I stand by you, and express my deep appreciation for you, IDF soldiers and reserve soldiers, and your families,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “I know that you have paid a heavy price—at work, with studies and at home.”

He reminded the troops why the war is being fought, calling it a “stubborn and just war without peer.”

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו במסר לחיילי צה"ל בסדיר ובמילואים:



״אני רוצה לחזק ולהביע הערכה עמוקה לכם, חיילי צה"ל וחיילי המילואים והמשפחות שלכם.

אני יודע ששילמתם מחיר יקר – גם בעבודה, גם בלימודים, גם בבית. pic.twitter.com/hhYue9Bur2 — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) September 2, 2025

“We do not forget for a moment what they did to us on Oct. 7, the beheadings, the women who were raped, the babies who were burned and the hostages who were taken into the tunnels in Gaza. We are working to bring them all back,” the premier stated.

“We are acting to defeat Hamas,” Netanyahu added, “but together we have, so far, done wonders in breaking the Iranian axis, both in Gaza and with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and with the Assad regime that collapsed, and with Iran itself that threatened us with existential threats, which we removed together, and now we are facing the Houthis.”

“But what began in Gaza, must end in Gaza,” he stated.

“Dear IDF soldiers, conscripts and reservists, throughout the war, we have made very tough decisions, which nobody believed that we were really capable of implementing. But we implemented them because you gave us and me the power to advance the State of Israel toward a sweeping victory,” Netanyahu said.

“Now we are facing the decisive stage. I believe in you. I rely on you, and the entire people of Israel embraces you. With God’s help, together we will win,” he concluded.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir also spoke on Tuesday to reservists reporting for duty for the 11th Brigade as part of the troop mobilization in the next phase of the war against Hamas.

“We are preparing for the continuation of the war,” Zamir said during a visit to the Nachshonim base south of Rosh HaAyin in central Israel. “We are going to increase and enhance the strikes of our operation, and that is why we called you.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized the call-up of 60,000 reservists as well as extended service orders for an additional 20,000 on Aug. 20. The recent call-up raises the total number of active reservists on duty to 130,000.