Global antisemitism peaked after Oct. 7, then dropped

( April 23, 2025 / JNS)

Global antisemitism surged immediately after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in the northwestern Negev, but has since shown signs of decline, according to Tel Aviv University’s 2024 “Annual Antisemitism Worldwide Report,” released on Wednesday ahead of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The comprehensive 160-page document, produced by the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and the Irwin Cotler Institute, found that while incidents dropped sharply in late 2024, antisemitism remains significantly higher than before the war began.

“The sad truth is that antisemitism reared its head at the moment when the Jewish state appeared weaker than ever and under existential threat,” said report editor Professor Uriya Shavit.

Australia saw the most dramatic increase, with 1,713 incidents recorded in 2024, up from 1,200 in 2023 and 490 in 2022. Significant rises were also recorded in Italy, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the U.S., particularly in cities such as Chicago, Denver and Austin.

In contrast, France reported an overall decline in antisemitic incidents in 2024, though it saw a rise in physical assaults.

In the United Kingdom, 3,528 incidents were recorded in 2024 compared to 4,103 in 2023. In 2022, 1,662 incidents were recorded. Whereas 1,389 were recorded in October 2023, 310 incidents were reported in October 2024.

Germany saw 5,177 incidents in 2024, compared to 5,671 in 2023. In 2022, 2,811 incidents were recorded. However, while during October-December 2023 Germany witnessed 3,163 incidents, during the same period in 2024 there were 671 incidents.

The report also highlights the persistent challenge of law enforcement, revealing that in major Western cities fewer than 10% of antisemitic hate crime complaints result in arrests. “Education and legislation without enforcement are meaningless,” said senior researcher Carl Yonker.

A featured section titled “It Happened One Day” documents personal testimonies of Jews subjected to verbal and physical abuse, arson and hate-fueled vandalism—emphasizing the emotional toll even “minor” incidents take on victims and their communities.

The report includes a first-of-its-kind analysis of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s prison novel, “The Thorn and the Carnation,” characterizing it as a religiously motivated antisemitic manifesto. Additional studies cover antisemitism in Lithuania, Pakistan and left-wing populist circles in Germany, as well as the effectiveness of Holocaust education.

Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, a leading voice in the report, warned of an “axis of authoritarianism”—Russia, China and Iran—strategically weaponizing antisemitism as part of global disinformation efforts. He also criticized the erosion of U.S. leadership in defending the liberal democratic order.

The report closes with a call for clear standards when engaging with political parties that have antisemitic histories. It recommends a two-cycle commitment to removing offenders and publicly rejecting hate.

The full report is available through Tel Aviv University.