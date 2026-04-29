More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Second teen arrested in connection with plot against Houston synagogue

The 16-year-old’s attorney argued in court that the teenager’s role was limited to receiving messages and that he did not actively participate in the plot.

Apr. 29, 2026
Gavel
Gavel. Credit: Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels.
( Apr. 29, 2026 / JNS )

A 16-year-old arrested in connection with an alleged plot to attack a Houston synagogue and “kill as many Jews as possible” is being held as prosecutors weigh a formal charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder, according to local reports.

The juvenile, whose identity has not been released, is accused of involvement in a multistate plot targeting Congregation Beth Israel and the adjacent Shlenker School, a preschool and elementary campus. Authorities say the alleged plan involved using a vehicle to carry out a mass-casualty attack.

Another suspect, Angelina Han Hicks, 18, of Lexington, N.C., has already been charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $10 million bond.

During a court hearing in Harris County, the teen’s court-appointed attorney, Spence Graham, argued that his client’s involvement was limited to receiving messages about the threats in a group chat and that he did not plan or encourage an attack. Prosecutors countered that the teen had previously been suspended from the Alief Independent School District in southwest Houston for making online threats, though he has no prior juvenile criminal record.

While the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it will accept a conspiracy to commit capital murder charge, prosecutors have not yet filed the charge.

The judge ordered that the teen remain detained until his next hearing on May 7.

The FBI said the investigation began after a tip to North Carolina authorities and involved multiple jurisdictions. Congregation Beth Israel, the oldest Jewish congregation in Texas, temporarily closed its campus following the threat but later reopened.

Hate Crimes
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Skokie community ‘angry, scared’ after antisemitic incidents, including against Jewish children
“We want Skokie to act firmly and rapidly to try and prevent more incidents like this from happening,” Susan Haggard, president of the Chicago Jewish Alliance, told JNS.
Apr. 29, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, April, 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
World News
UN Security Council refocuses on Gaza amid push for Trump peace plan
Hamas “must irreversibly surrender their path of terror,” Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said.
Apr. 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Metropolitan Police Service UK
World News
Met Police declares stabbing of two Jews in London ‘terrorist incident’
“One of the lines of inquiry is whether this attack was deliberately targeting the Jewish community in London,” the department said.
Apr. 29, 2026
Menin Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani-endorsed NYC Council candidate trounced in special election
Carl Wilson, who won the election, pledged to vote to overturn the mayor’s veto of a bill calling for a “buffer zone” free of protest obstruction around educational institutions, but a spokesman has said he changed his view.
Apr. 29, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
The "Jusoor" logo: The Arabic says “Jusoor News: Voice of the People.”
Israel News
A maverick Arabic news outlet exposes Hamass abuse of Gazans
“Jusoor News” emerges as post-war “bête noire” for Islamic terror group still running half of Gaza.
Apr. 29, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Lillis College of Business Complex at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., in 2011. Credit: Visitor7 via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
University of Oregon reviewing police body-cam footage of anti-Israel campus protest
The director of issues management told JNS that students found to have violated the law or university policy during a protest on campus will be held accountable.
Apr. 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
When rhetoric turns dangerous: Extremism, media narratives, and violence
Apr. 29, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow