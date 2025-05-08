Herzog pays tribute to WWII Allied troops on Victory Day

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany, paying tribute to those who fought in World War II and drawing a connection between past and present struggles for freedom.

“Today and tomorrow, in Israel and around the world, we mark 80 years since the Allied victory over Nazism in World War II,” Herzog said in a statement. “We commemorate the victory of good over evil.”

In his remarks, Herzog highlighted the contributions of the Red Army, the U.S. and British militaries, and the estimated 1.5 million Jewish soldiers who served during the war, including 250,000 who were killed in action. He also reflected on the legacy of his father, Chaim Herzog, who served in the British Army and was among the first to witness the horrors of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Chaim Herzog later became Israel’s sixth president, serving from 1983 to 1993.

“The lesson of their victory is clear: we must never be silent in the face of hatred. We must never turn a blind eye to antisemitism,” Herzog emphasized. “The world must always stand, with unequivocal moral clarity and unwavering commitment, united in the defense of freedom and human dignity.”

The president also used the occasion to call attention to the 59 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, now in captivity for 580 days following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. “That message could not be more urgent than it is today,” Herzog said, calling for their immediate release.

“Let us carry forward the memory and the mission of those who fought for freedom 80 years ago—by standing united today, determined to defend liberty, justice, dignity, and peace,” he concluded.

Israel commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany on May 9, aligning with former Soviet nations that observe Victory Day one day after most Western countries, which mark the event on May 8. The tradition was formally adopted in Israel following a 2017 initiative by immigrants from the former Soviet Union and their Knesset representatives.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to exchange greetings for the anniversary. According to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu acknowledged the Red Army’s “decisive contribution” to the defeat of Nazi Germany and emphasized the prominent role of Jewish commanders and soldiers in that victory.

Russia has invited Israel to participate in its Victory Day celebrations in Moscow alongside representatives from China, Brazil, Slovakia, and Serbia. The United States, Germany, and most other European countries were not invited to the annual May 9 parade, which features a military display on Red Square and an address by President Putin.