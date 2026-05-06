More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel, US decry reported plan to indict mohels in Belgium

Officials condemned prosecutors’ alleged decision to go after Jewish circumcisers, calling it antisemitic and a threat to religious freedom.

May. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Tools for Brit Milah, Circumcision
Tools set for performing the Jewish ceremony of “brit milah,” ritual circumcision for newborn baby boys. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

Belgian prosecutors reportedly decided on Wednesday to indict three Jewish circumcisers for unlawfully conducting the procedure, prompting condemnations by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the U.S. ambassador to Belgium.

“The prosecution of these religious figures (mohels), one of whom is American, is WRONG and won’t be tolerated,” Bill White, the U.S. ambassador in Brussels, wrote on X. “Belgium will be thought of now as antisemitic by the world. Until this is resolved—there is no way around it,” he added.

White was responding to a post on X by Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli foreign minister, who wrote that with the decision to prosecute the mohels, “Belgium joins a short and shameful list, together with Ireland, of countries that use criminal law to prosecute Jews for practicing Judaism. This is a scarlet letter on Belgian society.”

The controversy over circumcision is unfolding amid other tensions in the diplomatic relations between the United States and Israel and Belgium, where the government includes left-wing parties with hostile attitudes to U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and the Jewish state. Last year, Belgium joined South Africa’s disputed genocide lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Conner Rousseau, chairman of the Flemish Vooruit Party, which is part of the federal ruling coalition, in February posted a video that juxtaposed Trump and Adolf Hitler.

Neither the federal prosecutor’s office nor that of the Flemish Region, the Belgian state where Antwerp is situated, announced the indictments. They did not reply in time for publication to a JNS query requesting more information on the subject. However, a government source confirmed to JNS on Wednesday that the political echelon had been informed of a decision to indict.

The three circumcisers, or mohels, from Antwerp were first investigated last year based on complaints lodged against them by Moshe Aryeh Friedman, an anti-Zionist activist who has lobbied authorities to limit several Jewish customs, including the one that enables Haredi schools to separate girls and boys at state-recognized Jewish schools.

According to Belgian law, all surgical procedures must be performed by a certified surgeon, which most mohels are not. However, authorities had not previously banned the Jewish circumcision, Brit milah, which is typically performed on 8-day-old boys and is the first initiation of a Jewish male into the faith. Brit milah is widely seen as a fundamental rite and many consider the ability to perform it a prerequisite to the existence of a viable Jewish community.

Belgium is among several European countries that have recently outlawed shechita (the ritual slaughter of animals to make the meat kosher) and its Islamic counterpart, dabhiha or zabiha. These religious slaughter methods, which require animals to be conscious at the time of killing, are criticized by animal-rights advocates as inhumane.

A similar controversy is playing out over the non-medical circumcision of boys. However, unlike slaughter without stunning, this practice has not been banned in any European country.

In 2012, a court in Cologne in Germany briefly banned the practice, but the ban was overturned through legislation amid an outcry over the verdict.

U.S.-Israel Relations
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
SHENZHEN, CHINA - APRIL 30: A container ship operated by CMA CGM is seen docked alongside gantry cranes at Yantian Port, with a tugboat nearby, on April 30, 2026, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. Yantian Port is one of China's busiest container terminals and a major hub for global trade, handling large volumes of cargo and supporting international shipping operations. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
World News
Several wounded in Hormuz attack on CMA CGM vessel
The Malta-flagged San Antonio suffered damage in the attack, according to the French shipping giant.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces arrest an illegal Palestinian infiltrator from Judea in the central town of Tel Mond, May 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: Two Palestinians arrested in central Israel over suspected terror plot
During searches in the area, police officers located a vehicle with a “vest” inside.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, right, meets with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman during a visit to Berlin, May 6, 2026. Source: @gidonsaar/X
World News
Sa’ar meets Croatian FM in Berlin, backs OECD bid
Israeli FM says talks covered bilateral ties and shared heritage.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Students at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Rothberg International School.
Israel News
US-Israeli scientists uncover how insulin cells keep up with age ... and what happens when they can’t
The Hebrew University says discovery could pave the way for new treatments to delay or prevent Type 2 diabetes.
May. 6, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Troops of the IDf's Northern Gaza Brigade, Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The IDF eliminated terrorists in two separate incidents on Tuesday.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Hezbollah drone wounds two IDF soldiers
In a separate incident, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a hostile aerial target before it crossed into Israeli territory, according to the IDF.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Exterior views of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) headquarters in Vienna on April 28, 2026. The United Arab Emirates left the cartel of oil producers on May 1. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Why the UAE left OPEC
May. 6, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
From Columbia to Michigan, Israel-hatred is being made respectable
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Kabbalah for moderns?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman