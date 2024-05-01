JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

House Speaker Johnson to boost congressional efforts against campus Jew-hatred

“College is not a park for play-acting juveniles,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, chair of the Education and Workforce Committee.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) addresses an estimated 200,000 at the “March for Israel” rally in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2023. Source: Screenshot.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) addresses an estimated 200,000 at the “March for Israel” rally in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2023. Source: Screenshot.
Edit
(May 1, 2024 / JNS)

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have announced plans to increase federal scrutiny as a result of the aggressive antisemitic environment that has emerged at universities across the country since Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israel.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) spoke at a press conference on Tuesday alongside other top Republican leaders. He said that a “House-wide effort to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses” had begun and that “nearly every committee here has a role to play in these efforts to stop the madness that has ensued.”

Representatives intend to review federal funding at certain schools, their foreign student visa programs and the range of tax benefits received by academic institutions.

The Education and Workforce Committee, chaired by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), will help lead the efforts.

“No stone must go unturned while buildings are being defaced. Campus greens are being captured, or graduations are being ruined,” she said. “College is not a park for play-acting juveniles or a battleground for radical activists. Everyone affiliated with these universities will receive a healthy dose of reality. Actions have consequences.”

Johnson described antisemitism as “a virus” and that “because the administration and woke university presidents aren’t stepping in, we’re seeing it spread.”

He added that “the federal government plays a critical role in higher education, and we will use all the tools available to us to address this scourge.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates