IAF hits 30 ‘significant’ sites as Khan Yunis assault continues

(January 8, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces continued their assault on the Hamas stronghold of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, with troops directing a drone to kill 10 terrorists preparing to launch rockets toward Israeli territory.

Additionally, ground forces in tandem with the Israeli Air Force struck around 30 “significant” terrorist targets overnight Sunday in the city, including underground facilities, weapons warehouses and other terrorist infrastructure.

“These attacks help the forces that are maneuvering in the area to continue fighting,” according to the IDF.

Elsewhere in the Strip, a combat team located a vehicle belonging to a Hamas terrorist, with a cache of weapons inside. In an agricultural area in central Gaza, soldiers located a tunnel shaft containing thousands of dollars and many weapons.

In the central Gaza area of Al Ma’azi, a fighter jet struck a warehouse where Hamas stored long-range missiles, according to the IDF.

On Sunday night, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi said that the war against Hamas is expected to last through 2024.

“We will be at war in Gaza, I don’t know if all year—we will be fighting in Gaza all year, that’s for sure,” Halevi said following a situational assessment with officers and commanders of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division.

Earlier, the IDF announced that troops operating in Gaza City’s Shejaiya district had discovered additional proof of Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s participation in the Oct. 7 massacre alongside Hamas terrorists.

Meanwhile, in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog revealed a document discovered by the IDF in Gaza detailing summer camps for Gazan children hosted by Hamas.

The plans are “a directive by the commanders of Hamas as to how to manage summer camps for children in order to disseminate the values of jihad,” Herzog told the channel.

“It says it clearly to disseminate the values of jihad, and the values of the resistance—meaning terror—and how to make it a militarized society,” the president added.

