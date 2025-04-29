IDF intercepts drone smuggling assault rifles from Egypt

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a drone attempting to smuggle weapons from Egypt into Israeli territory late on Monday night.

IDF surveillance teams identified the UAV entering Israeli airspace. Israeli forces promptly downed the drone and, upon examination, discovered it was transporting 10 M-16 assault rifles, as well as ammunition. The seized arms were handed over to security personnel for further investigation.

אמש , תצפיות צה״ל זיהו רחפן שניסה להבריח אמצעי לחימה משטח מצרים לשטח ישראל, במרחב חטיבת פארן.



הרחפן הופל על ידי כוחות צה״ל.

לוחמי צה״ל שהגיעו לנקודה איתרו את הרחפן, שנשא עשרה כלי נשק מסוג ‘M16’ ותחמושת.



אמצעי הלחימה שהוחרמו הועברו להמשך טיפול בידי כוחות הביטחון pic.twitter.com/ldu4saqKO0 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 29, 2025

This event is part of a broader pattern of recent smuggling attempts along the Israeli-Egyptian border using UAVs. Over the past several months, the IDF has intercepted multiple drones carrying firearms and munitions across the border. For instance, in January, a drone carrying 13 rifles was shot down by Paran Brigade troops. Similar interceptions occurred in November and October of the previous year, illustrating an ongoing trend.

The Sinai Peninsula, long known for smuggling activity due to its rugged landscape and limited security presence, remains a challenging region. Despite Egyptian efforts to disrupt smuggling routes and bolster border security, smugglers have increasingly turned to drones to bypass traditional barriers.

The IDF reaffirmed its vigilance in safeguarding Israel’s borders and its determination to prevent the influx of illegal weapons that could endanger civilian lives.