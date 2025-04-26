Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
IDF soldier KIA in Gaza, bringing war’s toll to 850

The slain man was named as Capt. Ido Voloch from Jerusalem.

IDF Capt. Ido Voloch, 21, died battling Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, April 26, 2025. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
(April 26, 2025 / JNS)

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed on Friday battling Palestinian terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip.

The slain man was named as Capt. Ido Voloch, 21, from Jerusalem. He was an Armored Corps platoon commander in the 46th Battalion of the 401st “Iron Trails” Brigade, the military said on Saturday night.

On Thursday, Master Sgt. (res.) Asaf Cafri, 26, a tank driver in the 14th Reserve Armored Brigade’s 79th Battalion, was killed fighting in Gaza. In the same incident in the northern Strip, a fellow reservist of the 79th Battalion and an officer in the Yahalom special forces engineering unit sustained serious wounds.

Eight hundred fifty Israeli soldiers have been killed since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist invasion, including 412 during the ground campaign in the Strip.

