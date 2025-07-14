In images on social media, Kentucky church shooter dons keffiyeh

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

Social-media accounts tied to the suspect in the deadly church shooting on Sunday in Lexington, Ky., which killed two and injured three, showed him wearing a keffiyeh-style scarf, the New York Post reported.

Police said that Guy House, 47, was searching for the mother of his children when he barged into Richmond Road Baptist Church. After discovering that his intended target was not there, he shouted, “Well, someone’s gonna have to die, then” before opening fire, according to witnesses.

He was shot by law enforcement and pronounced dead at the scene.

“More details emerge from Saturday’s mass shooting in Lexington, Ky.: Gunman Guy House-often seen wearing a keffiyeh (now widely viewed as a symbol of violence post-10/7) shot a state trooper, carjacked a vehicle and stormed Richmond Road Baptist Church,” wrote the organization Stop Antisemitism on social media. “He also murdered two women and wounded three others before being neutralized by police.”



That information was reposted by Leo Terell, chair of the federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism.

JNS sought comment about the case from the U.S. Department of Justice.