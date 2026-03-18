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Jonathan S. Greenwald

Jonathan S. Greenwald

Jonathan S. Greenwald is the executive director of the Greenwald Family Impact Foundation.

Members of the emergency squad of Kibbutz Malkia and Israeli soldiers take part in a drill at the kibbutz near the border with Lebanon, June 20, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Opinion
Repeal UN Resolution 1701
What was intended to be a demilitarized buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon instead became one of the most heavily armed regions in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Israel Protests for Iranians
Opinion
From Tiananmen to Tehran: When rogue regimes crush the unarmed
Jan. 25, 2026
Jonathan S. Greenwald