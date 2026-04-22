WATCH: Netanyahu’s Yom Ha’atzmaut message

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a video address for Israel’s 78th Independence Day (Yom Ha’atzmaut) on Tuesday night, emphasizing national unity, military strength and what he described as significant achievements in the war against Iran and its regional allies.

“On Israel’s 78th Independence Day, we stand tall and we say to the world: Am Yisrael Chai!” Netanyahu said.

He highlighted the strategic partnership between Jerusalem and Washington, describing the alliance as central to confronting shared threats. “Israel is stronger than ever, and together with the United States, we are leading the fight against the forces of evil in the world,” he said.

Netanyahu emphasized national resilience and unity amid the ongoing conflict. “We are stronger than ever, we stand as one, and we will prevail,” he said.