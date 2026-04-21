More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Mossad agent fell in action after laying groundwork for Iran war, agency director reveals

The operative was killed “outside of Israel,” the Jewish state’s top spy said.

Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff

Mossad agent fell in action after laying groundwork for Iran war, agency director reveals

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Netanyahu, Barnea
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad Director david David Barnea attended the award ceremony for the Prime Minister’s Prize for Mossad operations, Sept. 17, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

A Mossad agent who laid the groundwork for Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran fell in the line of duty “outside of Israel,” the agency’s director, David Barnea, revealed on Tuesday.

“During ‘Operation Roaring Lion,’ my thoughts and heart were filled with pride in the character and actions of M., who fell outside Israel while carrying out his duty,” Barnea said at a Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day) ceremony for members of the intelligence agency, according to the Kan News public broadcaster.

“The operations led by M. combined creativity and ingenuity alongside technology, and had a significant impact on the success of the campaign against Iran,” the Jewish state’s top spy added.

The Jewish state’s Channel 12 News broadcaster identified M. as the former Mossad agent who was killed when a tourist boat overturned on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on May 28, 2023. Israeli media at the time identified the deceased as 50-year-old Erez Shimoni, but the Prime Minister’s Office said that no additional details would be forthcoming due to the individual’s past service to the country.

“The Mossad has lost a dear, dedicated and professional colleague who, for decades, devoted his life to the security of the State of Israel, even after his retirement. The Mossad mourns the loss and shares in the grief of the family, which it will continue to support and embrace,” said the PMO statement.

The other fatalities among the 22 passengers and two crew members were two Italians who worked for the country’s intelligence service and the Russian wife of the boat captain. The rest of those aboard managed to swim to shore or were rescued by other boats, although five of them were injured in the incident.

According to reports, 18 of the 20 survivors were also either active or former intelligence agents. Like the Israelis, the Italians were quickly evacuated from emergency rooms and hotels “so as not to leave a trace.”

Following “Operation Rising Lion” against Tehran in June 2025, Barnea said that the Mossad would continue to conduct covert operations inside the Islamic Republic for the foreseeable future.

In a rare video message released by the agency, Barnea emphasized that the Jewish state’s intelligence reach inside Iran was extensive and ongoing.

“We will be there, like we have been there,” he said. “We worked for months and years to do all the right actions to get to the right moment.”

Hebrew outlets and international media have attributed many high-level targeted killings and sabotage efforts to Mossad operatives.

Earlier this month, U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that the Israel Defense Forces and the Mossad were “helpful partners” in the rescue mission of an American colonel from deep Iranian territory.

The diplomat tweeted on April 6 that he had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thanked Jerusalem on behalf of the American people for its “unprecedented assistance” to U.S. military and intelligence agencies to conduct the rescue of the U.S. air crew.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Iran violated truce ‘multiple times,’ Trump says ahead of expected talks in Islamabad
U.S. Vice President JD Vance was expected to fly to Pakistan after Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei approved a second round of talks, Axios reported.
Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Peter Magyar answers reporters' questions during a press conference in Budapest, April 20, 2026. Photo by Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Hungary’s PM elect invites Netanyahu, warns of possible arrest
Peter Magyar confirmed his invitation of the Israeli leader, while saying ICC membership could require his detention, creating confusion over Hungary’s stance.
Apr. 21, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Train Attack 2024
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli Foreign Ministry revisits scenes of terror attacks for Yom Hazikaron
“These quiet places may look still but they carry an unbearable grief.”
Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
British authorities’ officials deliver a press briefing
World News
Boy, 17, indicted for arson outside London synagogue
“We are seeing a concerted campaign against Londoners, and specifically, against British Jews,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Matt Jukes.
Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Chabad Teen Network
U.S. News
Israel marks Memorial Day and 78th Independence Day with Times Square campaign
“The dual campaign reflects the direct connection between the sacrifice and bravery of our heroic IDF soldiers and the very existence and independence of the State of Israel,” said Ofir Akunis, Israel’s consul general.
Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Hundreds of bereaved family members participate in a moment of silence during the national siren for Yom Hazikaron at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, April 20, 2026. Photo by Meir Pavloski.
Israel News
How Israel’s bereaved are choosing life after unthinkable loss
OneFamily’s Yom Hazikaron ceremony at Jerusalem’s Haas Promenade drew more than 1,000 bereaved family members for an evening of mourning, memory and the hard-won choice to go on.
Apr. 21, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Sailors man the rails as the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is guided by tugboats in San Diego Bay as it returns to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island after a five-month deployment to the Middle East in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2024. Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What could trigger a regional war in the Middle East?
Apr. 20, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Rahm Emanuel gets aid to Israel all wrong
Moshe Phillips
Column
Trump cards
Ruthie Blum