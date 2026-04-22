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News   Israel News

IDF: Hezbollah rocket fire violates ceasefire

Military says launcher struck after attack on troops in Southern Lebanon.

Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF: Hezbollah rocket fire violates ceasefire

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An Israel Defense Forces soldier during operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
An Israel Defense Forces soldier during operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( Apr. 22, 2026 / JNS )

The Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets on Tuesday night toward Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating south of the “Forward Defense Line” in the area of Rab Thalathin in Southern Lebanon, the military said late Tuesday. There were no casualties.

In response, the IDF said it struck the launcher used in the attack.

According to an additional inquiry, sirens sounded in the areas of Kfar Yuval and Ma’ayan Baruch in northern Israel on Tuesday night were most likely triggered by the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Lebanon before it crossed into Israeli territory.

The IDF said the launches “constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.” Jerusalem and Beirut agreed on April 16 to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The military said Monday that troops from the 98th and 36th divisions killed several Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon after they violated ceasefire understandings and approached Israeli soldiers, posing what it described as an imminent threat.

In one incident in the Bint Jbeil area, the Paratrooper Brigade identified a group of operatives who crossed the truce line and advanced toward IDF forces. The Israeli Air Force, acting on the direction of ground troops, struck and eliminated the terrorists, the military said.

In a separate incident, the Golani Brigade called in an airstrike against additional operatives in the Litani River area after they breached the ceasefire and threatened Israeli troops.

“The IDF will continue to operate to clear the area under its control and to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and its forces,” the military said.

Hezbollah began launching rockets, missiles and drones at Israel on March 2 following Israel’s Feb. 28 opening strikes against Iran in Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.

In response to continued violations of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024 ceasefire framework, Israel launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and advanced forces into additional areas of Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on northern Israeli communities.

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