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Opinion

Time is not a refuge

Systems built on delay eventually encounter the resolution they seek to avoid. And the lessons extend beyond Iran.

Apr. 22, 2026
Jonathan S. Greenwald

Time is not a refuge

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Clock. Credit: Sami Aksu/Pexels.
Clock. Credit: Sami Aksu/Pexels.
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Jonathan S. Greenwald Jonathan S. Greenwald
Jonathan S. Greenwald is the executive director of the Greenwald Family Impact Foundation.
( Apr. 22, 2026 / JNS )

Tehran’s strategy is not to win but to last. For decades, it has managed pressure by extending timelines, calibrating escalation and avoiding decisive outcomes. The question now is whether that strategy—strategic delay—has reached its limits.

For years, policymakers treated time as neutral, something to be managed, extended or deferred. That assumption is increasingly untenable.

Time is not neutral. It is a forcing mechanism, not a refuge.

In the biblical tradition, time was never meant to be indefinite. It was a mechanism for correction, leading either to restoration or removal. That principle, accountability over time, has shaped the broader moral and legal architecture of Western civilization.

Modern geopolitics has drifted from that model.

Today, time is often used not to force resolution, but to avoid it. Negotiations stretch. Red lines blur. Consequences are delayed. What was once a mechanism for clarity has become a tool of postponement.

No actor has leveraged this dynamic more effectively than Iran. For decades, its leadership has treated time as an asset, stretching diplomacy, absorbing sanctions and deferring confrontation. The objective has not been victory, but survival through delay.

Outlast the pressure. Outlast the posture. Outlast the political cycle in Washington. This approach has worked—until now.

Time is no longer functioning as it once did.

The current U.S. policy cycle introduces a different variable: time that is defined, measured and increasingly finite. Unlike prior periods of open-ended engagement, the present posture reflects clearer thresholds and a more visible horizon for policy execution. By simple measure, roughly 1,000 days remain in the current presidential term, a bounded window in which pressure can be applied, sustained and evaluated.

Time is no longer an open-ended buffer. It is a measurable, and diminishing, horizon.

For Tehran, this alters the calculus. The strategy becomes not to resolve pressure, but to outlast it, to absorb constraints, avoid decisive confrontation, and carry the system beyond the current cycle in Washington. But that strategy assumes that the only clock that matters is external.

The reality is more complicated.

Externally, pressure has become more sustained and less predictable. Internally, the Iranian population is no longer passive. Economic strain, political repression and a widening gap between state and society are converging in ways that cannot be deferred indefinitely.

The result is a structural dilemma. And there is no clear off-ramp.

External concession, often framed as “unconditional surrender,” is not a viable option. For the Islamic Republic, it would not simply reset its international position; it would expose it domestically.

The regime has, over time, relied on detention, coercion and the documented execution of its own citizens, systematically suppressing dissent to maintain control. This is not incidental; it is foundational to how the system sustains itself.
The consequences of such a system do not dissipate. They accumulate. After nearly five decades, economic constraint, political repression and repeated unrest have produced grievances that are enduring and compounding.
In practical terms, this removes surrender as a pathway.

A theoretical exception, a credible offer of lifetime refuge abroad for senior leadership, would transfer risk outward. In practice, such guarantees are rare, difficult to enforce and politically costly for any state that might provide them.

Absent that safety valve, capitulation is not a reset; it is exposure. It shifts risk from the outside to the inside, where it is far less controllable. What appears externally as compromise may be perceived internally as collapse. In systems built on control, perceived weakness is often more destabilizing than external pressure.

The regime is not choosing between good options. It is navigating a narrowing set of increasingly bad ones. And because concession carries internal risk and escalation carries external cost, strategic delay becomes the least-bad option.

This strategy has not remained confined within Iran’s borders. It has extended outward, through proxy networks, regional destabilization and sustained hostility toward Israel, its neighbors and the West. For Israel and its allies, the implications are clear: A strategy built on delay is not a path to stability but a deferral of confrontation.

This is the regime’s dilemma. It cannot concede without risk. It cannot escalate without consequence. And it cannot indefinitely suppress the pressures that time continues to intensify.

Delay does not resolve this tension. It concentrates it.

Time, in this context, ceases to be an ally. It becomes an adversary. Geopolitical pressure is best understood not as isolated events, but as defined periods, policy cycles in which posture, enforcement, and intent are set and measured. Across administrations from Ronald Reagan through George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, these cycles have varied, but each has functioned as a bounded “clock.”

Adversaries track these cycles closely. Their strategies are often built around them. The assumption is straightforward: Endure long enough, and the clock resets.

But that assumption becomes fragile when internal pressures are no longer aligned with external timelines. For the Islamic Republic, that misalignment is widening.

It may seek to outlast the current clock in Washington. But the more urgent question is whether it can outlast the pressures at home. Because time, once stretched, does not disappear. It compounds. Systems built on delay eventually encounter the resolution they seek to avoid.

The lesson extends beyond Iran. Across the international system, actors are making similar calculations, treating time as a buffer rather than a boundary. But if time is a forcing mechanism, then prolonged avoidance of resolution is not stability. It is the accumulation of unresolved risk.

Time is not a refuge. It is a reckoning. And systems built on delay do not escape it. They are ultimately defined by it.

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