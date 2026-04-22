WATCH: Huckabee hails US-Israel ties on Jewish state’s 78th birthday
“Today we stand shoulder to shoulder with our indispensable partner,” said the American envoy to Jerusalem.
( Apr. 22, 2026 / JNS )
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised Washington’s longstanding partnership with Jerusalem as the Jewish state marked its 78th Independence Day.
Today we stand shoulder to shoulder with our indispensable partner @Israel, rejoicing with our Israeli brothers and sisters on 78 years of independence. pic.twitter.com/JoERhNDIdn— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) April 21, 2026