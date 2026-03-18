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Rabbi Steven Burg

Rabbi Steven Burg

Rabbi Steven Burg is the international CEO of Aish, a global Jewish educational movement. He formerly served as Eastern Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, where he oversaw the Museum of Tolerance in New York City.

Toronto Police Tape
Opinion
Bullets are flying because Canada’s leaders are looking away
Stopping antisemitic hate requires more than a tweet. It requires action and a genuine change of heart.
Mar. 9, 2026
Rabbi Steven Burg
Community, Unity
Opinion
Jewish unity is existential
Feb. 13, 2026
Rabbi Steven Burg
Pews in Church, Faith
Opinion
Attacking prayer reveals a deep societal crisis that must be fixed
Sep. 19, 2025
Rabbi Steven Burg
Illustration of a couple by the beach in Tel Aviv on Tu B'Av, 2020. Photo by Mila Aviv/Flash90.
Opinion
Tu B’Av: When we celebrate the resilience of Jewish families
When enemies attack us from the shadows, the Jewish response is to step into the light and continue building families and communities with even greater determination.
Aug. 10, 2025
Rabbi Steven Burg
Radio Microphone
Opinion
Digital platforms have gone too far in normalizing hatred of Jews
Americans need to wake up and take back our narrative, history and future.
Aug. 6, 2025
Rabbi Steven Burg
Empty Coffins in Israel
Opinion
The legacy of Avraham Azulay
Our hearts must stay broken. And we must allow them to stay broken. We cannot get used to Jewish blood being spilled.
Jul. 15, 2025
Rabbi Steven Burg
Run for Their Lives hosts a march in honor of people kidnapped in Gaza on June 8, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado, where a week earlier Mohamed Soliman threw incendiary devices at a group participating in an organized walk to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas, injuring 15 people. Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images.
Opinion
Media outlets must be held responsible for their blood libels
Recent attacks against Jews are the direct result of irresponsible media narratives that have fueled antisemitic sentiment across America.
Jun. 11, 2025
Rabbi Steven Burg
Social Justice, Tikkun Olam Repair the World
Opinion
Separating ‘tikkun olam’ from other values
American leaders who call out the administration for standing up to those who attack students misguidedly interpret what it means to repair the world.
May. 12, 2025
Rabbi Steven Burg
Columbia Encampment
Opinion
Jewish institutions: Don’t fail students!
Safety and dignity must come first, not concerns about how protecting a vulnerable population on campus might be perceived.
Apr. 22, 2025
Rabbi Steven Burg
Gun, Pistol
Opinion
As a rabbi, I’m praying for two Christian children
Recent school shootings are a call to action. We must unite against hatred and violence, actively challenging hate in all its forms.
Dec. 17, 2024
Rabbi Steven Burg
Israeli journalist Amnon Abramovich
Opinion
Israeli broadcaster comments are an insult to ‘olim’ and affront to world Jewry
Amnon Abramovich said that Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is not “Israeli deep down,” despite long-time service to the country.
Nov. 25, 2024
Rabbi Steven Burg
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