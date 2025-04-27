Iran, US report progress in Oman nuclear talks

( April 27, 2025 / JNS)

Iran and the United States concluded a third round of indirect nuclear talks on Saturday in Muscat, Oman, with both sides citing “serious progress” but warning that significant disagreements remain.

The negotiations, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, lasted over four hours and involved both technical and senior-level discussions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the talks “serious and focused,” noting that written proposals had been exchanged and that discussions had moved to more detailed issues. However, he urged “extreme caution,” emphasizing that key differences persist.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Araghchi admitted, “We have very deep disagreements. Can we reach an agreement? I’m hopeful, but also very cautious.”

American officials described the discussions as “positive and productive,” and confirmed that negotiations will continue in Europe, with a high-level meeting tentatively scheduled for May 3.

A major sticking point remains Iran’s insistence on its right to enrich uranium domestically, a capability that could also move Tehran closer to nuclear weapons production. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has clarified that Washington would only accept an Iranian civilian nuclear program that utilizes imported nuclear fuel.

Another significant disagreement centers around Iran’s ballistic missile program, with the United States pushing to include missile restrictions in any future deal.

The talks come amid heightened concerns over Iran’s accelerating nuclear program. Since Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran has significantly expanded its uranium enrichment activities.

According to U.S. intelligence estimates, Iran now produces enough enriched uranium for one nuclear bomb per month, though completing an actual nuclear weapon would take several additional months.

The United States is demanding a full halt to enrichment activities and the importation of uranium for civilian purposes, while Iran insists that enrichment and its stockpile are non-negotiable national rights.

Israel has consistently opposed any agreement that allows Iran to maintain enrichment capabilities, warning that Tehran’s nuclear program poses an existential threat. Israeli officials have stressed that Jerusalem reserves the right to act independently to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced cautious optimism about the negotiations, stating on Friday that he prefers diplomacy but would not hesitate to use military force if necessary. Trump stressed that while he would not allow Israel to pull the United States into conflict, he would “lead the pack” if a strike became unavoidable.

Trump also set a two-month deadline to reach a deal, declaring, “I prefer a deal over the alternative.”