Israel: Gaza kites are weapons of terror

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the kites recently launched from Gaza into Israeli territory “are weapons of terror.”

“In 2018,” the ministry tweeted, “Hamas and other terrorists used them to ignite 2,000+ fires across Israel, torching farmland, forests and nature reserves.”

It added, “The same hatred that fueled these attacks culminated in the horrors” of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Gaza’s “kites” are weapons of terror.



In 2018, Hamas and other terrorists used them to ignite 2,000+ fires across Israel, torching farmland, forests and nature reserves.



The same hatred that fueled these attacks culminated in the horrors of October 7. pic.twitter.com/xeMlsZH4zo — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 25, 2026

A kite suspected of having been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory on Monday carried no explosives, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday in response to a query from JNS.

Hebrew media reported that the kite came down near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where at least four other kites were found over the weekend.

Nine kites were launched from Gaza in June without being publicly reported or drawing an IDF response, Channel 12 News reported. The military believes Hamas was behind the launches.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to adopt a “zero-tolerance” policy toward kites and balloons launched from Gaza into communities in the Negev.

“If the launches continue—powerful actions will be taken to put an end to the phenomenon,” Katz said. “A balloon and kite shall be treated the same as a drone—with or without explosives.”

He said Israel would not allow its security zone inside the Gaza border to be bypassed.

Netanyahu and Katz warned Hamas on Sunday night that if kites launched from Gaza did not stop immediately, the IDF would increase targeted strikes against those responsible and evacuate residents from areas used as launch sites.

Arson attacks destroyed over 7,500 acres

Palestinians in Gaza began airborne arson attacks on Israel in 2018 that coincided with riots on the border.

By August 2018, the fires set ablaze by the incendiary objects destroyed more than 7,500 acres of agricultural and nature reserve land, and caused the deaths of tens of thousands of bees, along with their honey-producing hives. The damage caused ranged into the millions of shekels.

The arson attacks continued as late as 2021.