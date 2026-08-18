South African advocate Lawrence Nowosenetz practiced at the Pretoria and Johannesburg Bar. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to the United States. He has worked as a human rights and labor lawyer at the Legal Resources Centre, a public interest law firm, and as a labor arbitrator and mediator at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). A member of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and Pretoria chairman, he has also served as an acting judge of the High Court, South Africa. Nowosenetz now lives in Tel Aviv, where he writes articles on law and anti-Israel activism in South Africa.