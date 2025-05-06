Israel, Germany mark 60 years of relations with state visits

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

To mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between their nations, President Isaac Herzog will travel to Berlin on May 12 for a one-day state visit, followed by a reciprocal visit to Israel by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Herzog will depart for Berlin on Sunday night, May 11, at Steinmeier’s invitation. During his time in Germany, the Israeli head of state is scheduled to meet with Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other senior officials. He will also attend a state event at Bellevue Palace, Steinmeier’s official residence.

Steinmeier will accompany Herzog to the Track 17 Memorial at the Grunewald train station in Berlin—one of the sites from which thousands of Jews were deported to concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Another highlight will be a joint meeting with more than 100 Israeli and German youth. It will focus on shared history, reconciliation and building a future rooted in cooperation and mutual understanding.

Discussions between the two presidents are expected to cover a range of pressing topics, including ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop joint initiatives.

The visit underscores the strategic alliance and growing friendship between Israel and Germany, as well as their shared commitment to remembrance, democracy and peace. It carries historic weight, reflecting how relations have evolved over the decades from post-Holocaust reconciliation to partnership.

Following Herzog’s visit to Berlin, Steinmeier will accompany him back to Israel for his own state visit. The German president’s itinerary includes a return visit with Herzog to Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest-hit communities during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. It will be the second time the two leaders have visited the kibbutz together since the outbreak of the war.

Steinmeier will also tour the National Library and be honored at a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. Herzog is set to present him with the “Presidential Medal of Honor,” Israel’s highest civilian accolade.