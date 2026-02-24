Board of Peace launches official website

The Board of Peace announced early on Tuesday the launch of its official website. In a post on X, the group shared the link to boardofpeace.org, describing it as the “Official Board of Peace Website.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, the board’s chairman, formally unveiled the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, and it held its inaugural meeting in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 19. United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted in November 2025, welcomed the Board of Peace as a transitional administration to help rebuild the Gaza Strip.

The Official Board of Peace Website.https://t.co/0IccukrtiD — Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) February 24, 2026

The website prominently features the organization’s founding principles, mission and the flags of its 28 founding members, including Israel. It lists individual members of the Board of Peace, the Executive Board, the Gaza Executive Board and High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov. The site also includes governance and local documents, official presentations, announcements, a link to the X account and a blog.

A quote by Trump states, “This Board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created.”

The site is available in English and Arabic.