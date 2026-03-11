Google closes record $32 billion deal for Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz

Google completed its $32 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz on Wednesday, representing the largest exit in Israel’s tech history and the biggest acquisition yet by Google.

The New York-based company, founded in 2020 by Israeli entrepreneurs Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica and Roy Reznik, will join Google Cloud while maintaining its brand and continuing to secure customers across multiple cloud platforms.

“By bringing Wiz and Google Cloud together, we’re making it easier for organizations to innovate with confidence,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Rappaport, co-founder and CEO of Wiz, emphasized that joining Google Cloud “allows us to scale our mission of protecting customers, wherever they operate, at machine speed.”

Headquartered in New York City, Wiz employs about 1,800 people worldwide, including roughly 1,000 in Israel, where most of its engineering team is based in Tel Aviv.

The deal, first announced in March 2025, strengthens Google’s cloud security capabilities as it competes with rivals such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure amid growing demand to protect cloud and artificial intelligence systems.

🎉 IT'S OFFICIAL: @wiz_io joins @Google to secure the AI era.



This is a massive moment for our customers and our team.



Thank you to every customer, partner, and Wizard who made this moment possible 💙



We can't wait to share what's next.https://t.co/jWqlN34Qcs pic.twitter.com/ZzYqj9TY2w — Wiz (@wiz_io) March 11, 2026

Dror Bin, CEO of Israel Innovation Authority, said, “The finalization of Google’s acquisition of Wiz, roughly a year after it was first announced, sends a powerful signal about the strength and credibility of Israel’s technology ecosystem.

“In a period when Israel has been facing complex security challenges, the completion of a deal of this scale reflects deep global confidence in the talent, resilience, and innovation that define Israeli tech. It is a reminder that Israeli entrepreneurs continue to build companies that shape global industries, even in the most challenging times.”