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News   Israel News

IDF hits Iran nuclear, UAV sites in major strikes

Israel bombed the Taleghan nuclear compound and expanded strikes on Tehran’s drone network, dismantling hundreds of UAVs and launchers.

Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF hits Iran nuclear, UAV sites in major strikes

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Infographic on the Taleghan nuclear compound used by Iran’s regime to advance nuclear weapons development, struck again by the IDF. Credit: IDF.
Infographic on the Taleghan nuclear compound used by Iran’s regime to advance nuclear weapons development, struck again by the IDF. Credit: IDF.

As part of recent waves of strikes in Tehran, the Israeli Air Force hit the Taleghan nuclear-weapons development compound at Parchin, southeast of the capital, which the regime has used in recent years to develop advanced explosives and conduct sensitive experiments linked to the AMAD nuclear-weapons project, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

It noted that Iran has been trying to rehabilitate the site after it was hit in October 2024 and that the IDF was also behind the March 3 strike on the Minzadehei (aka Min-Zadayi) Nuclear Weapons Development Compound northeast of Tehran.

“The strike is a part of the series of operations carried out throughout ‘Operation Rising Lion’ [in June 2025] aimed at further damaging the Iranian terrorist regime’s nuclear aspirations,” the IDF said.

IDF expands strikes on regime’s UAV array

The IDF said on Thursday that it has dismantled more than 250 UAVs and hundreds of launchers across Iran as it expands its strikes on the regime’s drone program after “seriously damaging” its ballistic missile infrastructure.

“During one of the waves of strikes, the Israeli Air Force identified operatives from the regime’s UAV array as they were arming an aircraft and preparing to launch it toward the State of Israel,” the IDF said. “After quickly closing the loop, the Israeli Air Force targeted the launcher and its operatives, preventing a planned UAV launch toward the State of Israel.”

The IDF added that “many” UAV array commanders and operatives responsible for firing at Israel were eliminated.

“The IDF continues to operate around the clock to dismantle infrastructure and eliminate operatives related to the Iranian regime’s ballistic missiles and UAV array in western Iran in order to reduce the scope of fire toward Israeli territory,” the military said.

Iran IDF Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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