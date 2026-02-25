WATCH: India’s Modi arrives in Israel for two-day official visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.

Modi arrived in Tel Aviv just before 1 p.m., where he was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before traveling to Jerusalem for an official ceremony at the Knesset.

Netanyahu and Modi “maintain a close personal relationship, and their deep, longstanding friendship strongly reflects in the relations between the two countries,” Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office stated Wednesday.

As part of the “historic” visit, the two will sign “a series of agreements between Israel and India in the economic, security, and diplomatic fields that will boost cooperation between the countries,” it said.

“Our nations share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership. Ties have significantly strengthened in the last few years,” Modi said in a statement posted to social media accounts ahead of his departure.

Modi called his appearance at the Knesset, where he will give a speech, “a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that connect us.”

The Indian leader in the statement said that his meetings in Jerusalem would focus on “ways to strengthen cooperation across diverse fields.”

“I will also interact with the Indian diaspora, who have made a big contribution in strengthening the India-Israel friendship,” he said.

Ahead of Modi’s second visit to the Jewish state, the Knesset was lit up in the colors of the Indian flag on Tuesday night, in what the parliament’s speaker, Amir Ohana, said on X was a tribute to the prime minister.

Modi responded on Wednesday by saying he was “honored by the gesture” and was looking forward to addressing Israeli lawmakers.

Honoured by the gesture. Looking forward to addressing the Knesset later today. @KnessetENG https://t.co/0PaG9Nutmy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

After Wednesday night’s Knesset ceremony, Modi and Netanyahu are scheduled to attend an innovation event at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, followed by a formal dinner at the King David Hotel.

On Thursday, Netanyahu and Modi will visit Yad Vashem, where the two will place a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance. The leaders will then hold an extended meeting at the King David Hotel, during which previously signed agreements will be formally exchanged.

Modi’s visit will conclude with a farewell ceremony at Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Netanyahu told reporters at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Modi’s visit was part of Israel’s broader vision to build alliances to counter both Shi’ite and Sunni Muslim radicalism.

The premier said Israel would seek to deepen economic, diplomatic and security cooperation with New Delhi, while also expanding partnerships with other Mediterranean, African, Asian and moderate Arab countries.

A LOOK BACK: From historic visits to warm moments of friendship, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi have built a remarkable partnership.



🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 Looking forward to welcoming you back, @PMOIndia @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/jpCjMR8B9M — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 24, 2026

Netanyahu said he had become “personal friends” with Modi following his first-ever visit in 2017, adding: “We speak frequently on the phone and visit one another. I have visited India, and Modi has visited here.”

“The fabric of this relationship has grown tighter,” said Netanyahu. “He is coming here so we can tighten it further through a series of decisions related to strengthening the cooperation between our governments and countries, including economic, diplomatic and security cooperation.”

Modi tweeted on Sunday, “Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations.”

“India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress,” he said. “Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit.”