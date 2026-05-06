More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

18-year-old charged in March shootings outside Toronto, Vaughan synagogues

The suspect, who was 17 at the time of the offense, is due in court on May 20.

May. 6, 2026
Toronto Police Car
Credit: Toronto Police Service.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

The Toronto Police Service charged an 18-year-old man, of no fixed address, in connection with shootings in March targeting synagogues in Toronto and Vaughan, in Ontario, the department said on Wednesday.

The department’s counter terror unit was part of the probe, which included the York Regional Police, the department said.

The teen was charged with two counts each of firing a gun and of mischief to property worth more than $5,000 and one count each of unauthorized possession of a gun, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, possessing a prohibited device, careless storage of a prohibited device and having such a device in a vehicle.

The suspect, who was 17 at the time of the offense, is due in court on May 20.

The department said that the teen is suspected of shooting a gun outside synagogues just before midnight on March 6 and just after midnight on March 7. Doors to the synagogues were damaged. People inside the first synagogue weren’t hurt.

“These incidents were a terrible act of violence against the Jewish community in our cities,” stated Myron Demkiw, chief of the Toronto Police Service.

“This is a clear message: targeted hate will be pursued, prosecuted and stopped,” stated James Pasternak, a member of the Toronto City Council.

Canada
EXPLORE JNS
Hundreds of Tunisians gather to welcome the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Sidi Bou Said near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Sept. 7, 2025. Credit: Brahim Guedich via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Progressive Democrats accuse Israel of illegal flotilla seizure
In a letter to the U.S. State Department, the Democratic legislators pressed the Trump admin to revoke its condemnation of the flotilla and rescind calls for port restrictions from allies.
May. 6, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
New York City Police Department NYPD
U.S. News
NYPD officer hospitalized after anti-Israel protesters try to remove barriers outside Park East Synagogue
Police told JNS that an officer was injured as a result of protesters attempting to remove barriers and that no arrests were made.
May. 6, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
UN United Nations
World News
UN Security Council resolution, intended to free Hormuz strait, being revised
The latest version blames Iran entirely and invokes a U.N. provision that could allow for the use of force.
May. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Joaquin Castro
U.S. News
30 House Dems, including ‘Squad,’ want info on Israeli nuclear program
Washington is “fighting this war side-by-side with a country, whose potential nuclear weapons program the U.S. government officially refuses to acknowledge,” the lawmakers wrote to the U.S. secretary of state.
May. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
TOPSHOT - A woman waves an Iranian flag in front of an anti-US billboard referring to US President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz at Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 5, 2026. Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States warned on May 5 that his country has "not even started" in its standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /
World News
Trump warns Iran: Agree to deal or face new heavier bombing
Trump says U.S. will intensify strikes if Tehran rejects a draft deal, as officials say a 14-point framework to end the war is close.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Tools for Brit Milah, Circumcision
World News
Israel, US decry reported plan to indict mohels in Belgium
Officials condemned prosecutors’ alleged decision to go after Jewish circumcisers, calling it antisemitic and a threat to religious freedom.
May. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Exterior views of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) headquarters in Vienna on April 28, 2026. The United Arab Emirates left the cartel of oil producers on May 1. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Why the UAE left OPEC
May. 6, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Column
Asymmetric warfare and the ayatollahs
Ruthie Blum
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
From Columbia to Michigan, Israel-hatred is being made respectable
Stephen M. Flatow