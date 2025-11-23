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News   Israel News

International force for Gaza unlikely as countries refuse to deploy troops

Azerbaijan becomes the latest to rule out sending soldiers into the Strip.

Nov. 23, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Hamas terrorists attend a funeral for 40 terrorists and civilians killed during the war with Israel, at the Shati camp in Gaza City on Feb. 28, 2025. Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images.
Hamas terrorists attend a funeral for 40 terrorists and civilians killed during the war with Israel, at the Shati camp in Gaza City on Feb. 28, 2025. Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images.

Israeli assessments increasingly show the International Stabilization Force for Gaza, designed to disarm Hamas, will not materialize.

Establishing the force is a central element of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the war and was incorporated into Security Council Resolution 2803 approved on Nov. 17. Yet no nation has expressed readiness to have its forces directly engage Hamas terrorists.

Azerbaijan—an ally of Israel that considered joining the force several weeks ago—conveyed in recent days the message that it will not agree to endanger the lives of its soldiers in Gaza, Israel Hayom has learned. In Baku, as in other capitals, officials are discussing participation in the ISF as part of reconstruction processes and maintaining calm, but not at the stage currently required of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Strip.

During Thursday’s Security Cabinet session, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers that a fundamental agreement exists between him and Trump’s representatives: If no alternative actor emerges to eliminate Hamas, and if the organization refuses voluntary disarmament, Israel assumes the mission. Both Netanyahu and IDF representatives at the Kiryat Gat international headquarters hear explicit American commitments to Gaza demilitarization, as Trump’s plan stipulates.

‘Hamas growing stronger’

During Thursday’s Security Cabinet session, IDF and Shin Bet representatives briefed ministers that Hamas has not only failed to surrender weapons, but actively exploits the period for renewed armament and force building. The Shin Bet representative stated, “Hamas is exploiting the ceasefire to strengthen its power to prepare against us, in case we enter to operate in the red [Hamas-controlled] side of Gaza, and also to appoint officials in the organization.”

The intelligence assessment stressed the Islamist organization exploits dual-use materials entering Gaza through international supply channels to rearm. The terrorists additionally gather IDF ordnance fragments, converting them for their purposes, including explosive device production. Netanyahu noted in this context that “every day the Americans search for who will demilitarize Gaza, they [Hamas[ grow stronger.”

The prime minister added, “It’s clear from all contacts that if there’s no external force, we’re demilitarizing.”

Netanyahu disclosed he demanded the U.S. postpone Gaza rehabilitation until demilitarization implementation. “I told the Americans that they must ensure demilitarization on the ground of Hamas, before any rehabilitation,” he said.

According to him, “The Americans agree that there won’t be rehabilitation in the green side [held by the IDF] as long as there’s no rehabilitation in the red side.”

It should be noted that according to sources close to the White House, this principle is accepted by Jared Kushner and he doesn’t expect Gaza rehabilitation to begin before the military threat posed by Hamas is removed.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir detailed at the previous Security Cabinet meeting on Nov. 13 from which points in the Gaza Strip the IDF must not withdraw under any circumstances. According to the chief of staff, even if the unexpected occurs and Hamas lays down its weapons, the IDF must show presence in the area. Zamir’s position is also that reconstruction of Gaza should not be agreed to in any part of the Strip without demilitarization being carried out.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security Israeli Foreign Policy
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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