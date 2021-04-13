Israel gets ready for presidential elections

The Knesset has begun preparations to elect President Reuven Rivlin’s successor. Rivlin’s term as president is slated to end on July 9, and according to law, elections for the next president must be held 30 to 90 days before his term is over.

Knesset counsel Sagit Afik distributed a legal opinion to all 120 Knesset members on Sunday in which she noted that the exact date for the presidential election should be decided by the Knesset speaker and his deputy.

The decision must be made no later than three weeks before the date of the election, meaning that a new president will likely be elected in late May or early June, the opinion states.

Names of candidates must be submitted up to two weeks before the vote.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.