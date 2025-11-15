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News   Israel News

Israel mulling alternatives to US security aid

Under the current agreement, most of the assistance is reserved for purchases from the American defense industry.

Nov. 15, 2025
Ariel Kahana, Amelie Botbol
Israeli and American F-35 fighter jets during a joint training exercise. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Israeli and American F-35 fighter jets during a joint training exercise. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Israeli officials have begun weighing significant changes to the long-standing framework of American security assistance, which for decades has formed a central pillar of defense ties between Jerusalem and Washington. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Thursday that he intends to reduce Israel’s reliance on U.S. security aid, saying, “The direction is much greater independence. I expect to have something to say about this soon.”

For the past 50 years, since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the U.S. has transferred a few billion dollars annually to Israel for defense needs. In the early years, Israel had considerable freedom in how to use these funds. Over the past decade, however, nearly the entire annual sum—now roughly $3.8 billion—has been designated for purchases from the American defense industry, according to the terms of the current agreement.

As global weapons development evolves, Israel’s economy has rapidly strengthened, and criticism within the U.S. of the current aid structure has grown. Against this backdrop, Israeli officials are increasingly open to rethinking the arrangement. A source familiar with the discussions told Israel Hayom that debates are underway in the Israeli defense and diplomatic establishments regarding what form future American assistance should take.

U.S. administration officials and pro-Israel members of Congress have recently asked Israel’s ambassador in Washington, Yehiel Leiter, whether Jerusalem seeks to renew the aid package. They are seeking clarity because the current agreement expires in 2028, and both sides want to avoid a gap by beginning negotiations on a new framework now.

Israel has not yet decided what the structure of a future agreement should be. A source familiar with the matter said there is clear openness to “thinking outside the box” to craft an entirely different model with the administration, in both substance and duration.

One option under consideration is shifting from an aid-based model to agreements focused on bilateral economic cooperation in military technology, which is of high value to both countries. Another possibility is establishing joint production frameworks for weapons systems co-developed by the two states.

President Donald Trump initiated the large-scale Golden Dome project, designed to protect U.S. airspace in the spirit of Israel’s Iron Dome interceptor. Israeli participation in that initiative could itself serve as a form of U.S. security assistance.

A senior official told Israel Hayom that, in practice, “what is known as U.S. aid to Israel has for many years essentially been a mechanism enabling the administration to ensure that American-made weapons are purchased with American funding. Israel is worth five CIAs to the U.S., and while the money comes from the American taxpayer, it ultimately cycles back into the U.S. economy. The public calls it ‘aid,’ but in reality, these are cooperative frameworks. It may be time to move from an aid model to something different.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, asked by JNS on Monday if he believed Jerusalem was breaking with the tradition of U.S. assistance to its defense industry, said he was “not sure” if that was the case.

“The current [Memorandum of Understanding] is to be expired in 2028, and we need to start the discussion about the next MOU now, which is the right thing to do,” he said during a faction meeting at the Knesset.

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz, a former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff and past member of the country’s War Cabinet, stressed that the Jewish state “should continue this tradition.

“You can look at it from two different perspectives,” he said. “One would be security assistance, financial assistance from the United States to the State of Israel. The other one might probably be an investment by the Americans; most of the things, we buy or purchase inside the U.S.”

Gantz noted that, “during the last operation against Iran, all of a sudden, a few American aircraft were able to fly over and throw a few bombs on the Iranian nuclear site.

“Who opened the skies for them? Who gave them the intelligence? Who enabled them to do just like that what they did? It was Israel, and it was a benefit of this kind of security and financial assistance. So I hope we’ll find a way to keep this investment going on,” added the opposition MK.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

U.S.-Israel Relations
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
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