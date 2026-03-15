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Israel rejects South Africa’s ‘blood libel’ genocide case

In its filing to the ICJ, Jerusalem says its Gaza war targeted Hamas terrorists, not civilians, asserting its right to self-defense following the Oct. 7 massacre.

Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel rejects South Africa’s ‘blood libel’ genocide case

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ICJ International Court of Justice
View of the International Court of Justice courtroom as the U.N. court delivers its advisory opinion on the “obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations,” and others, The Hague, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Frank van Beek/ICJ-CIJ/U.N. Photo.

Israel on Saturday submitted a counter-memorial to the International Court of Justice, rejecting what it called South Africa’s “fabricated and politicized blood libel” accusing the Jewish state of genocide in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry said Pretoria is acting as the Hamas terrorist group’s “legal mouthpiece” and “weaponizing international law as a propaganda spectacle.” It argued that Israel has the right to defend itself following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, stressing that its operations target Hamas terrorists, not civilians.

Israel said it took “extraordinary efforts” to reduce civilian harm and facilitate humanitarian aid, while accusing Hamas of using Gazans as human shields.

The filing asserts that the ICJ lacks jurisdiction and calls for South Africa’s case to be dismissed.

“Any contrary determination would undermine the fundamental right of States to defend their citizens against terrorists attacking from civilian population centers,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Israel’s Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam called South Africa’s genocide case “baseless and libelous” and accused Pretoria of distorting international law.

“Israel is painfully aware of what genocide is. Nothing in Israel’s intentions and conduct in defending itself against those who openly seek its annihilation bears any relation to that crime,” Noam wrote on X.

“As Israel amply proves in its Counter-Memorial, its legitimate objectives in the war have always been to eliminate the military and governing capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist organizations in order to ensure the safety of Israel’s citizens, and to return the hostages,” he continued.

“Israel is and has always been committed to uphold its obligations under the Genocide Convention,” Noam said. “Any claim to the contrary seeks to undermine the fundamental right and obligation of States to lawfully defend themselves against murderous terrorist armed groups committed to their destruction and the integrity of international law itself.”

Hamas Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
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