Israel rejects South Africa’s ‘blood libel’ genocide case

Israel on Saturday submitted a counter-memorial to the International Court of Justice, rejecting what it called South Africa’s “fabricated and politicized blood libel” accusing the Jewish state of genocide in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry said Pretoria is acting as the Hamas terrorist group’s “legal mouthpiece” and “weaponizing international law as a propaganda spectacle.” It argued that Israel has the right to defend itself following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, stressing that its operations target Hamas terrorists, not civilians.

Israel has submitted its Counter-Memorial to the ICJ, rejecting South Africa’s fabricated and politicized blood libel.



Israel is the only country that has been fighting for its existence since its founding almost 78 years ago.​​​​​​​​​​​

Israel faces relentless threats of… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 14, 2026

Israel said it took “extraordinary efforts” to reduce civilian harm and facilitate humanitarian aid, while accusing Hamas of using Gazans as human shields.

The filing asserts that the ICJ lacks jurisdiction and calls for South Africa’s case to be dismissed.

“Any contrary determination would undermine the fundamental right of States to defend their citizens against terrorists attacking from civilian population centers,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Israel’s Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam called South Africa’s genocide case “baseless and libelous” and accused Pretoria of distorting international law.

The State of #Israel submitted to the #ICJ its Counter-Memorial in the baseless and libelous proceeding initiated by South Africa in December of 2023, less than three months after the 7 October massacre and subsequent attacks.



As demonstrated in the Counter-Memorial, Israel… pic.twitter.com/rZuxz8Okk7 — Dr. Gilad Noam ד"ר גיל-עד נועם (@DrGiladNoam) March 14, 2026

“Israel is painfully aware of what genocide is. Nothing in Israel’s intentions and conduct in defending itself against those who openly seek its annihilation bears any relation to that crime,” Noam wrote on X.

“As Israel amply proves in its Counter-Memorial, its legitimate objectives in the war have always been to eliminate the military and governing capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist organizations in order to ensure the safety of Israel’s citizens, and to return the hostages,” he continued.

“Israel is and has always been committed to uphold its obligations under the Genocide Convention,” Noam said. “Any claim to the contrary seeks to undermine the fundamental right and obligation of States to lawfully defend themselves against murderous terrorist armed groups committed to their destruction and the integrity of international law itself.”