More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel sending finalist to entrepreneur contest in Dubai

Ravit Ram Bar-Dea, founder of digital health startup Well-Beat, will represent Israel in the TiE Women Entrepreneurship Competition in October.

Sep. 26, 2021
Ravit Ram Bar-Dea, CEO of Well-Beat. Credit: Vladimir Askin.
Ravit Ram Bar-Dea, CEO of Well-Beat. Credit: Vladimir Askin.

Ravit Ram Bar-Dea, co-founder and CEO of digital health startup Well-Beat, will represent Israel in a global contest to be held in Dubai in October, after she won first place in the TiE Women Entrepreneurship Competition held for the first time in Israel.

Bar-Dea will compete in Dubai against 35 other female entrepreneurs from around the world.

Based in Silicon Valley, TiE is one of the largest entrepreneurial organizations in the world, with 15,000 members active in 61 branches.

The Israeli branch is headed by attorney Anat Bernstein-Reich, CEO of BDO Consulting Israel-India Investment Banking and Business Development.

Ten female CEOs participated in the competition. Among them were Jasmin Ravid of Kinoko-Tech, a company that develops plant protein; Yael Tamar of SolidBlock, which turns real-estate assets into digital shares through blockchain; and Hillary Harel of Serenus.AI, which has developed a medical decision-making system based on artificial intelligence.

Well-Beat has built a comprehensive patient-engagement platform combining artificial intelligence and machine learning, behavioral science and psychology, to create tailored interactions intended to improve treatment compliance and outcomes.

This report first appeared in Israel21c.

EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin