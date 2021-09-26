Israel sending finalist to entrepreneur contest in Dubai

Ravit Ram Bar-Dea, co-founder and CEO of digital health startup Well-Beat, will represent Israel in a global contest to be held in Dubai in October, after she won first place in the TiE Women Entrepreneurship Competition held for the first time in Israel.

Bar-Dea will compete in Dubai against 35 other female entrepreneurs from around the world.

Based in Silicon Valley, TiE is one of the largest entrepreneurial organizations in the world, with 15,000 members active in 61 branches.

The Israeli branch is headed by attorney Anat Bernstein-Reich, CEO of BDO Consulting Israel-India Investment Banking and Business Development.

Ten female CEOs participated in the competition. Among them were Jasmin Ravid of Kinoko-Tech, a company that develops plant protein; Yael Tamar of SolidBlock, which turns real-estate assets into digital shares through blockchain; and Hillary Harel of Serenus.AI, which has developed a medical decision-making system based on artificial intelligence.

Well-Beat has built a comprehensive patient-engagement platform combining artificial intelligence and machine learning, behavioral science and psychology, to create tailored interactions intended to improve treatment compliance and outcomes.

This report first appeared in Israel21c.