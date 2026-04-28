London police probe suspected arson at memorial wall outside synagogue

London police have launched an investigation after a suspected arson targeted a memorial wall outside a synagogue in the heavily Jewish suburb of Golders Green, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The memorial wall itself was not damaged in the suspected arson, which is believed to have taken place just after midnight on Monday, according to the statement.

The probe is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London. Metropolitan Police said the incident is not currently being treated as terror, though investigators are keeping an open mind regarding the motive.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Detective Chief Supt. Luke Williams, who oversees policing operations in northwest London, said the incident was likely to raise concern in the community.

“We recognize that this incident will heighten concerns in the Golders Green area, where residents have already faced a series of attacks,” Williams said.

“Since last month’s attack in Golders Green, we have stepped up our work to reassure communities,” he added. “This includes armed police patrols as well as deployments of officers from Project Servator, who are specially trained to spot anyone who may be planning or preparing to commit criminal acts.”

On Sunday, Metropolitan Police arrested a 26th suspect in connection to the series of recent antisemitic attacks against Jewish-affiliated sites in the British capital. The 37-year-old man was detained near Barnstaple, Devon by officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing unit.

“He was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and has been taken to a London police station for questioning,” according to the Met, which did not disclose the man’s name.

Since the setting ablaze of four ambulances belonging to the Hatzola Jewish group in Golders Green, London, on March 23, eight people have been charged with arson-related offenses and one person has been convicted of arson.