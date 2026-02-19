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News   Israel News

Israel to aid Ukraine Jews enduring harsh winter

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs in collaboration with Jewish philanthropy will provide $1.27 million to the Jewish community.

Feb. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Chanukah in Ukraine
A Chanukah candle-lighting ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 14, 2025. Credit: JCC Kyiv.
( Feb. 19, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli government is initiating the delivery of four million shekels ($1.27 million) in aid to Jewish communities in Ukraine, the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism said on Thursday.

Due to extensive damage to energy infrastructure during the Russo-Ukrainian war and harsh winter conditions, much of the Jewish population is facing prolonged power outages, the statement read.

The ministry together with Mosaic United and Jewish philanthropy are leading an initiative to provide the funding to Jews in need in Ukraine as part of the State of Israel’s commitment to stand by Diaspora communities worldwide.

“This assistance includes stays in hotels and guesthouses with continuous electricity and heating, as well as hot meals, focusing on cities experiencing extended power cuts,” the ministry said.

The assistance is being provided through leading Jewish organizations such as Chabad, the Jewish Agency and the Federations, ensuring that thousands of Jews across Ukraine can face the freezing temperatures with less hardship, the ministry added.

“The Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism has mobilized for this mission to help Jewish communities find warm shelter until the end of winter. I am pleased that we have been granted the privilege to do this,” said Avi Cohen Scali, director-general of the ministry.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli commented, “The State of Israel feels a commitment toward every Jew in the world, especially in times of emergency and crisis. Mutual responsibility is our guiding light. Therefore, [Israel] is assisting Jewish organizations in getting through the winter more comfortably, with hot meals, hot water and basic necessities. This is the least we can do for our Jewish brothers, and we will continue to stand by them.”

Diaspora Jewry Europe
JNS Staff
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