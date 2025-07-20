More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli Air Force’s ‘ace of aces’ dies at 87

Giora Even-Epstein downed 17 Egyptian aircraft across three wars, including 15 supersonic fighters, the all-time record.

Jul. 20, 2025
Brig. Gen. (res.) Giora Even-Epstein. Photo by Yossi Zeliger.
Brig. Gen. (res.) Giora Even-Epstein. Photo by Yossi Zeliger.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Giora Even-Epstein, the most successful fighter pilot in the history of the Israeli Air Force, died in Ramat Hasharon on July 19. He was 87 years old.

Even-Epstein, who began his military career in a rear-echelon position and rose to become a living legend, downed 17 enemy aircraft over the course of three wars—16 against Egyptian jets and one against an Egyptian Mi-8 helicopter. He is ranked first all-time against supersonic fighters with 15 victories.

He was an active IAF pilot from 1961 until 1997, when he retired at the age of 59. Over his service, he accumulated 9,000 sorties in fighter aircraft and approximately 5,000 flight hours.

Giora Even-Epstein (right) during his IAF service. Photo by Ziv Koren.
Giora Even-Epstein (right) during his IAF service. Photo by Ziv Koren.

A rocky road to the cockpit

Born in 1938 and raised on Kibbutz Negba, Even-Epstein was inspired early on by watching Air Force training exercises near his home. He completed basic training during the 1956 Sinai Campaign and went on to serve in the Air Force’s Ordnance Corps. Twice rejected from flight school on medical grounds—an enlarged heart and low pulse from athletic activity—he refused to give up.

After volunteering for the Paratroopers Brigade and completing the squad commanders’ course, he was assigned to be a parachuting instructor. Discharged in 1959, he returned to agricultural work on the kibbutz, but re-enlisted three years later. He finally appealed the earlier flight school rejections and was accepted, seven years after his initial enlistment.

Even-Epstein graduated from flight school with honors in 1963, initially assigned to the 124th Helicopter Squadron.

Unhappy with the placement, he refused to fly and appealed directly to then-Air Force commander Ezer Weizman (the future president of Israel), who reassigned him to a fighter squadron. He began in the 113th Squadron and later flew Dassault Super Mystère fighter-bombers.

17 kills across three wars

Even-Epstein’s first confirmed kill came during the 1967 Six-Day War, when he shot down an Egyptian Sukhoi jet. As deputy squadron commander during the 1967–1970 War of Attrition, he recorded four more kills.

His greatest combat success came during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when he downed 12 aircraft, including four in a single sortie: seven MiG-21s, two Sukhoi-7s, two Sukhoi-20s and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter. For his actions, he was awarded the Medal of Distinguished Service.

Following the war, he was appointed commander of the 117th Squadron, which flew Mirage III fighters. His aircraft bore 17 kill markings, symbolized by Xs.

He retired from active duty in 1977 and began flying for El Al. In reserve service, he commanded the 254th Squadron and retrained on the F-16 fighter jet.

Even-Epstein’s 17 kills made him the world’s top jet ace, a distinction he held until his death. In recognition of his achievements, the Israel Defense Forces promoted him to brigadier general in a 2018 ceremony at Air Force Headquarters, led by then-IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot and Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin.

At 79, Even-Epstein published a memoir, Aces of Aces, detailing his many combat experiences as a fighter pilot. It was translated into English as Hawkeye: The Enthralling Autobiography of the Top-Scoring Israel Air Force Ace of Aces.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Defense and Security Obituaries Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin