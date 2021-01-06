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News   Israel News

Jewish Home Party chair Rafi Peretz to retire from Israeli politics

“This is the time to let new forces break out and lead,” says Peretz, Israel’s Jerusalem Affairs Minister.

Jan. 6, 2021
Jewish Home Party chairman Rafi Peretz at faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Jewish Home Party chairman Rafi Peretz at faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Habayit Hayehudi (the Jewish Home) Party chair and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down and retiring from Israeli politics.

Peretz said that he would not lead the party in the upcoming Knesset elections, slated for March 23, or run in the party’s primaries, but noted that he was not ruling out a future political comeback.

“This is the time to let new forces break out and lead, and I will make every effort to make sure we succeed,” he said, adding that he will continue to serve in his position until the elections.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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