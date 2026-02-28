Magen David reports injuries in Iran missile barrage

A man in northern Israel suffered minor injuries during a wave of missiles fired at the country from Iran, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service reported on Saturday.

The 50-year-old man sustained blast injuries and was treated at the scene. Another man, 53, was lightly hurt after falling from a height when part of a building collapsed, and he was evacuated to Carmel Medical Center in Haifa, according to the service.

Magen David Adom teams also treated several people nationwide for minor injuries sustained while running to shelters and for anxiety symptoms.

Images from within the Magen David Adom command center as missiles are fired at Israel #OperationRoaringLion pic.twitter.com/uQ3M9ya91C — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) February 28, 2026

MDA also reported that a 17-year-old sustained light injuries to his lower body from missile shrapnel in a separate incident. He was treated at the scene and taken to Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

The MDA urged the public to follow IDF Home Front Command safety instructions and called on citizens to donate blood, noting that Israel urgently needs supplies of all types, especially type O.

Iran has fired an estimated 35 ballistic missiles at Israel since the IDF launched a preemptive strike against the Iranian regime on Saturday morning to neutralize threats against the Jewish state.

There were reports of missile and interceptor fragments hitting across Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the operation, signing an order declaring a special state of emergency across the entire country.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social that the U.S. military had begun “major combat operations” in Iran, as joint U.S.-Israeli strikes continued into Saturday amid Iranian retaliatory attacks targeting Israel, American interests and U.S.-allied countries across the Middle East, forcing millions into bomb shelters throughout the day.