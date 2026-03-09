Moment of truth approaches, Netanyahu tells Iranians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday published a video statement addressed to Iranians, telling them to “stand up in the moment of truth.”

The video, in which Netanyahu spoke in Hebrew and which featured Farsi and English subtitles, reiterated earlier statements by the prime minister to Iranians since the launch of Israel’s “Roaring Lion” military operation against the Iranian regime. However, these messages were previously part of broader speeches and not created specifically for an Iranian audience.

A message from Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the brave people of Iran.



پیام نخست وزیر اسرائیل بنیامین نتانیاهو به ملت شجاع ایران pic.twitter.com/FHp8LdqwC1 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 8, 2026

Netanyahu appealed directly to Iranians before the operation’s launch on Feb. 28, wishing them a happy Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in 2017 and 2025, in speeches that stressed the bonds that connect Jews and Iranians.

“To the Iranian people, I say I have been speaking to you and for you for decades. The moment of truth is approaching, for we seek not to divide Iran, we want to free Iran, to liberate it from the yoke of tyranny and live in peace with it. But at the end of the day, liberation from the yoke of tyranny, that liberation will depend on you, the brave and long-suffering Iranian people,” Netanyahu said in Sunday’s message.

“I believe that if you stand up at the moment of truth, the day will not be far when Israel and Iran return to being brave friends. Whoever sees the joint waving of flags in Western capitals—the Iranian Lion Sun flag and the Israeli Star of David flag, songs and warm embraces between exiled Iranians and Jews, whoever sees all this is deeply moved. This gives immense hope for the future,” he added.

President Donald Trump has also addressed Iranians since the start of the joint U.S.-Israeli operation, codenamed “Epic Fury” by the U.S.

“The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere,” Trump told Iranians in his first statement on the operation.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” Trump said.

“This will probably be your only chance for generations. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach,” he added.