Municipal chiefs tell Netanyahu to ‘continue to the end’ against Iran

Municipal leaders across Israel told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that he has their backing to “continue to the end” in the state’s war against the Islamic Republic.

They expressed this sentiment during a meeting with Netanyahu, whom they briefed on the home-front situation, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

They further noted that they are receiving ongoing assistance and guidance from the professional teams at the PMO and from other government agencies, which are helping address needs arising on the ground during “Operation Roaring Lion.”

“Residents are showing extraordinary patience and resilience,” the heads of local authorities were quoted as saying.

Netanyahu, in return, praised the steadfastness of the residents and the work of the municipal leaders during wartime, and called on them to continue adhering to the instructions of the Home Front Command.

The meeting, whose location was not disclosed, was attended by Energy Minister Eli Cohen, acting Director-General of the PMO Drorit Steinmetz and the heads of the municipalities of Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut, Bat Yam, Or Yehuda, Beit Shemesh, Mateh Binyamin, Tiberias, Basmat Tiv’on, Kfar Saba and Ganei Tikva.

Israel launched a preemptive attack on Iran together with the U.S. military on Feb. 28, after decades during which the Islamic Republic called for the destruction of the Jewish state and America, effectively orchestrating and funding terrorist activities against them.