More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: ‘For far too long, the Palestinians have had a veto on peace’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior U.S. officials hail Israel’s normalization accord with United Arab Emirates, one day before historic first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi.

Aug. 30, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosts U.S. President Donald Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, for a joint press conference ahead of the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on August 30, 2020. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosts U.S. President Donald Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, for a joint press conference ahead of the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on August 30, 2020. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted the newly announced normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates as a game-changer for the region that could upend the underlying paradigm previously governing the peace process, at a joint Israeli-American press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Speaking a day before Israeli and U.S. officials were to board the first-ever direct official commercial flight from Israel to the Emirates, Netanyahu said the agreement would make regional peace a function of mutual interests between parties rather than a byproduct of relations between Israel and Palestinians.

“For far too long, the Palestinians have had a veto on peace, not only between the Palestinians and Israel, but Israel and the Arab states,” said Netanyahu. “If we had to wait for the Palestinians, we would have to wait forever. But no longer.”

Netanyahu reiterated his praise of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” vision, unveiled in January, saying it would allow Israel to extend its sovereignty to certain areas in Judea and Samaria without requiring the eviction of settlers. “It is the first realistic vision for peace with the Palestinians,” he said.

Netanyahu was joined at the press conference by Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

Referring to the chances of peace between Israel and Sunni Muslim Gulf States long-opposed to relations with Israel, Kushner stated, “We worked to defy the odds and achieve something few thought was possible.”

Kushner added that the president’s vision for peace in the war-torn region is “writing a script for a new Middle East.”

Middle East Defense and Security Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin