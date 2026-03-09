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News   Israel News

Netanyahu mourns death of Druze IDF fighter KIA in Southern Lebanon

Sgt. 1st Class Maher Khatar, “a brave fighter from the Druze community, served as an example and inspiration to the youth of Majdal Shams,” the prime minister said.

Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu mourns death of Druze IDF fighter KIA in Southern Lebanon

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Sargento de primera clase Maher Khatar, de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, quien murió combatiendo terroristas de Hezbolá en el sur del Líbano. Crédito: FDI.
Sargento de primera clase Maher Khatar, de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, quien murió combatiendo terroristas de Hezbolá en el sur del Líbano. Crédito: FDI.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara in a statement on Sunday evening conveyed their condolences to the families of two Israel Defense Forces soldiers recently killed in Southern Lebanon.

The Netanyahus in their statement expressed “heavy grief” over the fall of IDF Combat Engineering soldier Sgt. 1st Class Maher Khatar, and a second soldier, whose name had not yet been cleared for publication.

“Maher, of blessed memory, a brave fighter from the Druze community, served as an example and inspiration to the youth of Majdal Shams who enlist in the ranks of the IDF, a growing trend in recent years that serves as an expression of the eternal covenant between us,” they stated.

The fallen troops “fought heroically to protect our communities and our citizens against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” said the Netanyahus. “We bow our heads at their falling and remain committed to the defense of our northern border against any threat.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday also conveyed his “deepest condolences to the family of Sgt. 1st Class Maher Khatar—of blessed memory—a dear and beloved family.”

The IDF “will complete the mission and bring better days for the entire people of Israel,” vowed the head of state, adding: “Be strong and of good courage, people of Israel.”

The two troops were reportedly killed by terrorist mortar fire or an anti-tank missile during defensive operations at an IDF outpost in Lebanon, when a combat engineering force that included two D9 bulldozers went to extract a Puma armored personnel carrier that had become stuck.

During the rescue operation, one of the D9 bulldozers was reportedly hit, possibly by a mortar that struck a fuel tank or by a missile, resulting in the deaths of the two soldiers.

In addition, a combat officer who sustained light wounds was evacuated for medical treatment in Israel. His family was informed, the IDF added.

IDF Hezbollah Benjamin Netanyahu
JNS Staff
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