Netanyahu: We’re breaking the regime’s bones, and there’s more to come

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday night that toppling the regime in Tehran is up to the Iranian people, but in the meantime, Israel is operating to enable that.

“Through the actions taken so far, we are breaking [the regime’s] bones—and there is more to come,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted the premier as saying during a visit to Israel’s National Health Emergency Operations Center. “If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end [to hostilities]—insofar as such things exist in the life of nations.”

He added, “We will bring about change, and we are already bringing about a tremendous shift in Israel’s international standing.”

Addressing the staff at the Operations Center, he stated, “The strength of the citizens is also the strength of those who care for them and that is you. The public’s faith that they are being cared for is very high, and that is thanks to you.”

Health Minister Haim Katz, during the same visit to the Center, expressed his gratitude to the “employees of the healthcare system for their tremendous work and their commitment to ensuring optimal service and maximum protection.

“The transition from routine to wartime readiness was carried out within just a few hours. The ministry measures itself every day in order to understand what more we must do and how we can continue to improve and excel,” Katz was cited as saying.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed on the work of the Center, which manages the activity of hospitals, availability of medical teams and the stock of equipment and medication, in full coordination with all security and emergency agencies, according to the PMO.

He was also briefed on rocket-protected hospitals, expansion of casualty-intake capacity and maintenance of continuity of care during wartime.