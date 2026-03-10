More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: We’re breaking the regime’s bones, and there’s more to come

“If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end” to the hostility between the two nations, the premier stated.

Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu: We’re breaking the regime’s bones, and there’s more to come

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Haim Katz (left) visit Israel’s National Health Emergency Operations Center, March 10, 2026. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday night that toppling the regime in Tehran is up to the Iranian people, but in the meantime, Israel is operating to enable that.

“Through the actions taken so far, we are breaking [the regime’s] bones—and there is more to come,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted the premier as saying during a visit to Israel’s National Health Emergency Operations Center. “If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end [to hostilities]—insofar as such things exist in the life of nations.”

He added, “We will bring about change, and we are already bringing about a tremendous shift in Israel’s international standing.”

Addressing the staff at the Operations Center, he stated, “The strength of the citizens is also the strength of those who care for them and that is you. The public’s faith that they are being cared for is very high, and that is thanks to you.”

Health Minister Haim Katz, during the same visit to the Center, expressed his gratitude to the “employees of the healthcare system for their tremendous work and their commitment to ensuring optimal service and maximum protection.

“The transition from routine to wartime readiness was carried out within just a few hours. The ministry measures itself every day in order to understand what more we must do and how we can continue to improve and excel,” Katz was cited as saying.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed on the work of the Center, which manages the activity of hospitals, availability of medical teams and the stock of equipment and medication, in full coordination with all security and emergency agencies, according to the PMO.

He was also briefed on rocket-protected hospitals, expansion of casualty-intake capacity and maintenance of continuity of care during wartime.

Iran Benjamin Netanyahu Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin