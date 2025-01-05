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News   Israel News

NYT: UNRWA prepares to cease operations in Gaza, Judea and Samaria

U.N. officials indicated they are preparing to terminate operations primarily because of new Israeli legislation.

Jan. 5, 2025
JNS Staff, Neta Bar
Philippe Lazzarini UNRWA
Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, discusses the current situation in Gaza and Lebanon as well as the future of the agency, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: Loey Felipe/United Nations Photo.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plans to fully suspend its operations in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The agency’s decision comes in response to legislation passed by the Knesset in October, according to the Times. United Nations officials indicated that they are preparing to terminate operations in both territories primarily because the new laws will prevent Israeli officials from engaging with the agency. UNRWA officials emphasized that coordination with the Israel Defense Forces is essential.

“Without the ability to share ... information with Israeli authorities on a daily basis our teams would face severe security risks,” said Louise Wateridge, a senior UNRWA official in Gaza, according to the report. She noted that the Gaza war has already claimed the lives of more than 250 UNRWA workers.

“The impact on an already catastrophic situation will be devastating,” said Jamie McGoldrick, who served as head of the U.N. humanitarian operation across Gaza, Judea and Samaria until April. “If the Israeli intention is to eliminate our capacity to save lives, we must question the reasoning behind this and its ultimate objective,” he added.

Juliette Touma, communications director for UNRWA, told JNS on Sunday that the Times’ report that the organization was planning to shut down its operations in both Judea and Samaria and Gaza was “grossly inaccurate.

“If someone had an opinion it doesn’t mean it’s true,” Touma said, referencing a Jan. 3 statement in which UNRWA Commissioner-General Phillipe Lazzarini had stressed the agency’s commitment to “stay and deliver.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Judea and Samaria Gaza Strip Defense and Security Politics and Knesset Media
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
Neta Bar
Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.
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